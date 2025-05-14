UK workers cashing in on ‘superfast side hustles’

Share



A significant portion of the UK workforce is boosting their income through online side hustles, according to new research.

The study by Uswitch broadband reveals that two-thirds (65%) of UK workers have engaged in online activities to earn extra money in the past year.

On average, UK workers with online side hustles made an extra £618 last year. However, around one in seven (13%) made over £1,000 in additional income. The top side hustles UK workers are taking up to make extra money online are:

Marketplace sellers (52%): More than half earn income by selling handcrafted or second-hand items on online marketplaces

Freelance services (24%): Almost one in four are supplementing their main income with freelance services such as writing, design, coding or online tutoring

Store operators (15%): One in six sell items online through a store they operate and run.

The research highlights the critical role of broadband connectivity in this growing trend. A large majority (94%) of those earning extra income online consider their broadband connection essential or very helpful. Specifically, 68% view their internet access as essential, stating they couldn’t generate any side income without it.

However, the reliance on robust internet connections also presents a challenge. The study found that 35% of online side hustlers have experienced income loss or disruption due to slow or unreliable broadband. This includes delays, negative customer impact (20%), and missed opportunities (16%).

The rise of online side hustles is not uniform across the UK. London leads the way, with 78% of workers supplementing their income online, followed by the South West (69%) and the North West (64%). In contrast, Yorkshire and the Humber (43%) and the East Midlands (42%) have the lowest rates of online side hustle participation.

Uswitch broadband expert Max Beckett emphasizes the importance of reliable broadband for these online ventures: “Reliable broadband is key to the wave of online side hustles being taken up by UK workers,” says Beckett.

He advises individuals to optimize their router setup and ensure they have a suitable broadband connection to avoid disruptions and maximize their online earning potential.

