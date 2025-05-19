UK identity fraud cases surge to record high

Share



The UK is facing a significant surge in identity fraud, with reported cases reaching a record high of over 421,000. The UK is facing a significant surge in identity fraud, with reported cases reaching a record high of over 421,000.

This represents a 13% increase from the previous year, highlighting the escalating threat of cyber-enabled crime

Data from a joint report by Osborne & Francis and Cifas, Fraudscape 2025, reveals a growing sophistication among fraudsters. Examples cited include the exploitation of the Companies House system to register fake businesses using stolen identities and the fraudulent claiming of Universal Credit by redirecting correspondence.

In another instance, a retiree in Bristol was defrauded of £260,000 in an investment scam.

Certain regions in the UK are disproportionately affected. The top five regions with the highest percentage of fraud cases involving identity theft are: Bedfordshire (36.67%), Cleveland (24.23%), Merseyside (21.43%), Nottinghamshire (20.55%), and Greater Manchester (20.36%).

The telecoms sector is particularly vulnerable, experiencing a 76% rise in facility (account) takeover cases. Mobile phone accounts are a prime target, accounting for 48% of all filings, with the telecom sector showing a 105% overall increase in account takeover incidents. The report also indicates that individuals over the age of 61 are disproportionately affected, accounting for 25% of identity fraud victims.

Joseph Osborne, Founding Partner at Osborne & Francis, emphasizes the evolving tactics of cybercriminals. “The record-breaking surge in identity fraud cases underscores the evolving tactics employed by cybercriminals,” says Osborne. He stresses the urgent need for robust security measures, advocating for multi-factor authentication across digital platforms and public awareness campaigns to educate vulnerable populations.

Osborne also calls for closer collaboration with telecom companies to address security breaches promptly. “Working closely with telecom companies to identify and mitigate potential security breaches promptly is essential,” he states. He concludes that combating identity fraud requires a collective effort, urging vigilance and proactive measures from both individuals and organizations.

