UK government pushes self-driving car rollout to 2027, citing safety concerns

The UK government has revised its timeline for the approval of fully self-driving vehicles, pushing the expected date to the second half of 2027. The UK government has revised its timeline for the approval of fully self-driving vehicles, pushing the expected date to the second half of 2027.

This marks a change from the previous administration’s projection of having autonomous cars on UK roads by 2026. The decision comes amidst growing concerns about the safety and regulatory challenges associated with the technology, even as companies like Uber declare their readiness to deploy.

While current UK regulations permit limited self-driving technology, they still mandate a human driver to be present and responsible for the vehicle’s operation. However, several companies are actively testing more advanced autonomous systems.

Uber, the ride-hailing giant, is among those asserting their readiness for a faster rollout. Andrew Macdonald, Uber’s senior vice president of mobility told the BBC: “We’re ready to launch robotaxis in the UK as soon as the regulatory environment is ready for us.” Uber is collaborating with 18 autonomous car technology companies, including UK-based Wayve, and already operates robotaxi services in the US, China, the UAE and Singapore.

Macdonald, however, does not believe the UK is lagging. He argues that the US and China are ahead because that is where most of the core technology was developed.

In an official statement, the UK Department for Transport explained the delay: “We are working quickly and will implement self-driving vehicle legislation in the second half of 2027. We are also exploring options for short-term trials and pilots to create the right conditions for a thriving self-driving sector.”

Several factors contribute to the government’s cautious approach. Public apprehension is a significant hurdle, with a 2024 YouGov poll indicating that 37% of Britons would feel “very unsafe” traveling in a car without a driver.

Moreover, recent incidents involving robotaxis in other countries have heightened safety concerns. In the US, General Motors paused its Cruise driverless taxi service in San Francisco in 2023 due to safety issues. These incidents, ranging from accidents to passengers being trapped in malfunctioning vehicles, underscore the need for robust safety protocols.

“The reality is that one accident is too many,” acknowledged Uber’s Macdonald.

In addition to safety, the UK faces practical challenges related to insurance, ownership, and liability in accidents involving self-driving vehicles. These issues are still under deliberation, further contributing to the delayed implementation.

Tom Leggett, vehicle technology manager at Thatcham Research, an independent car safety center, emphasized the need for a “safety-led” approach to the introduction of robotaxis in the UK. He also stressed the importance of data availability for insurers and accident investigators.

The government projects that self-driving vehicles could potentially create a £42 billion industry and generate 38,000 jobs by 2035. However, the technology also raises concerns about potential job losses for professional drivers. Andy Prendergast, GMB national secretary, highlights the “significant social implications” of driverless cars, including potential unemployment, which must be carefully considered.

