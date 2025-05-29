UK government makes charger installation easier to boost EV uptake

Share



The UK government is implementing reforms to accelerate electric vehicle (EV) adoption by cutting red tape, most notably by removing the need for planning permission to install EV chargers.

This streamlined process, which comes into effect today (Thursday, May 29) aims to make it easier, quicker, and cheaper for both individuals and businesses to install charging infrastructure.

Future of Roads Minister Lilian Greenwood confirmed the changes, stating: We’re cutting down on paperwork to power up the EV revolution, so that drivers, businesses and those looking to make the switch will have more chargepoints to power from, and less red tape to deal with.”

This move is expected to help more drivers save up to £1,100 annually compared to running a petrol or diesel car.

The new regulations apply to both private and public EV sockets, meaning EV owners with driveways will find it simpler and more affordable to install home chargers.

Businesses will also benefit, enabling faster and cheaper installation of workplace and public chargepoints, thereby expanding the overall charging network. Currently, the UK boasts nearly 80,000 public chargepoints, with a new one being installed every 29 minutes.

This initiative complements existing government discounts, which offer up to £350 off the cost of home charger installation for renters, flat owners, and those with on-street parking. The government views this transition as crucial for tapping into a multi-billion-pound industry, creating high-paid jobs, and driving investment.

Lewis Gardiner, Operations Director at Osprey Charging Network, praised the changes, saying:

“This is a hugely welcome and practical change that will make a real difference on the ground”. He added that removing the need for planning permission for essential electrical infrastructure “will save months of delays, reduce costs, and accelerate the delivery of the rapid charging hubs drivers need”.

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s Chief Property and Procurement Officer and MD of Smart Charge, also welcomed the “new streamlined approach to installing charge points, which will help accelerate the nation’s adoption of EVs.”

