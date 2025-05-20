UK government leading Europe in AI adoption, research shows

Share



A new report by Capgemini indicates that the UK is at the forefront of AI adoption among European governments.

Titled ‘Data foundations for government – From AI ambition to execution,’ the report reveals that 75% of UK public sector organizations are either exploring or actively working on generative AI (Gen AI) initiatives.

This positions the UK ahead of its European counterparts in integrating this transformative technology into public services.

The Capgemini Research Institute’s study highlights the significant potential of AI for enhancing decision-making, improving service delivery and driving operational efficiency within the public sector.

Notably, a striking 90% of public sector organizations in the survey, plan to explore, pilot, or implement agentic AI within the next two to three years. This reflects a strong commitment to leveraging AI’s next phase of development.

Agentic AI, which refers to AI systems capable of autonomous action and decision-making, is expected to transform government operations. The report indicates that UK public sector organizations are moving rapidly towards practical applications of AI, with a significant number already engaged in piloting and scaling Gen AI deployments.

While the UK demonstrates strong momentum in AI adoption, the report also identifies challenges that could hinder further progress. Data security and data sovereignty are key concerns for UK public sector organizations, with 78% citing these as limiting factors. Cost constraints (68%) and worries about the environmental impact of Gen AI (75%) also play a significant role.

A critical issue highlighted by the research is the readiness of data within public sector organizations. Only 21% of those surveyed believe they possess the necessary data to train and fine-tune AI models, including Gen AI, effectively. This lack of data maturity could impede the successful implementation and scaling of AI initiatives.

The report also emphasizes the growing importance of data sharing for AI adoption. While most UK public sector organizations have data-sharing initiatives in place or planned, many are still in the early stages of development.

In recognition of the increasing importance of data and AI, the Capgemini report notes the rising prominence of Chief Data Officers (CDOs) and Chief AI Officers (CAIOs) within public sector organizations. This trend signals a strategic shift towards dedicated leadership and governance for data-driven decision-making and AI implementation.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts