UK consumers at ‘serious risk of fraud’ following leak of 800 million cookies
A new report from NordVPN reveals that nearly 800 million internet cookies belonging to UK consumers have been leaked online, with over 66 million still active and posing a significant fraud risk.
Globally, the number of leaked cookies has surged from 54 billion to 94 billion in the past year, with the UK ranking 27th out of 253 assessed countries.
These small data files, typically stored on users’ devices by websites, can contain sensitive personal information including names, email addresses, passwords, and even physical addresses.
When not properly protected or if a user’s device or connection is compromised, criminals can steal these cookies to impersonate users online and gain unauthorized access to various accounts, from social media to financial information.
Adrianus Warmenhoven, a cybersecurity advisor at NordVPN, emphasized the danger, stating: “Cookies may seem harmless, but in the wrong hands, they’re digital keys to our most private information.” He added: “What was designed to enhance convenience is now a growing vulnerability exploited by cybercriminals worldwide.”
The report highlights that Google searches accounted for the most prolific leaks, with 4.5 billion cookies compromised globally, followed by YouTube (1.33 billion), Microsoft (1.1 billion), and Bing (1 billion).
Cybercriminals exploit cookies through various methods, including hidden spy scripts (XSS attacks), unencrypted Wi-Fi networks, or by directly accessing cookies from devices infected with malware or viruses.
Warmenhoven urged vigilance, noting:
“Most people don’t realise that a stolen cookie can be just as dangerous as a password, despite being so willing to accept cookies when visiting websites, just to get rid of the prompt at the bottom of the screen.”
He advises consumers to use strong, unique passwords, enable multi-factor authentication, be cautious of suspicious links, keep devices updated, regularly clear browsing history and cookies, and review online account privacy settings.
