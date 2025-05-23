Trump threatens 50% tariffs on EU goods, tells Apple to make iPhones in US or face 25% tax

Share





US President Donald Trump has announced a significant escalation in trade tensions with the European Union, recommending a sweeping 50% tariff on all imported EU goods from June 1.

The move follows what Trump described as stalled negotiations with the EU, stating on social media: “Our discussions with them are going nowhere!” This new proposal marks a sharp increase from previous tariff threats, which had been temporarily reduced to allow for talks.

The proposed 50% tariff on EU goods is a dramatic step in Trump’s ongoing trade strategy, which aims to boost US manufacturing and protect domestic jobs. This broad import tax, paid by businesses importing goods, is expected to make it significantly more expensive for European companies to sell their products in the world’s largest economy.

In a direct warning to tech giant Apple, President Trump also threatened to impose a separate tariff of “at least 25%” on iPhones not manufactured in the United States. This ultimatum comes shortly after Apple CEO Tim Cook announced a strategic shift in production, with the majority of iPhones destined for the US market to be manufactured in India, and iPads and Apple Watches primarily produced in Vietnam.

Trump made his expectations clear, stating: “I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhones that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else.” He added: “If that is not the case, a tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the US.” This puts direct pressure on Apple to reconsider its global manufacturing footprint for products sold within the US.

The President reiterated that any product “built or manufactured in the United States” would be exempt from these new tariffs. These aggressive tariff threats underscore Trump’s commitment to reshaping global supply chains and trade relationships to prioritize American production and employment.

