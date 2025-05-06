Trading standards teams deprioritising work on scams and counterfeit goods, research reveals

Share



Trading standards teams across the UK are increasingly deprioritizing investigations into scams, counterfeit goods and other crimes due to limited resources, according to new research by Which?

The consumer association’s Freedom of Information (FOI) request to all 187 trading standards teams in England, Scotland, and Wales revealed significant disparities in resources and a trend of deprioritizing key areas, potentially leaving consumers and businesses vulnerable.

The FOI request found that 19 councils conducted no routine business inspections in the 2023-24 financial year. This raises concerns that breaches of consumer protection laws may go undetected and businesses may miss out on guidance.

When Which? asked trading standards teams which enforcement areas were being deprioritized, the most common responses included: proactive surveillance (45 councils), intellectual property theft or counterfeit goods (25 councils), metrology and weights and measures (24 councils), and scams (8 councils).

This deprioritization was observed across the country, with areas like Barnsley, Leicester, Luton, Moray, and Wiltshire deprioritizing fraud investigations, and counties like Derbyshire, Denbighshire, and West Yorkshire, along with metropolitan areas like Brighton, Luton, and Wolverhampton, deprioritizing counterfeit goods or intellectual property cases.

The absence of public government data on the performance of local trading standards teams hinders accountability and oversight. However, Which?’s FOI request indicates that many of these services are severely strained, with some areas having fewer than one trading standards officer per 100,000 people.

The consequences of these resource constraints are significant. Consumers may be more susceptible to fraud and counterfeit goods, including potentially dangerous electronic products. They may also be short-changed due to inaccurate measurements, affecting various sectors from pubs and restaurants to petrol stations.

The sale of counterfeit goods also harms legitimate businesses. For example, Dyson Airwrap hairdryers and Brompton folding bicycles are among the products frequently counterfeited. In one instance, Suffolk Trading Standards intercepted 500 counterfeit Dyson Airwrap hairdryers that posed an electric shock and fire risk.

Rocio Concha, Which? Director of Policy and Advocacy, said:

“Trading standards teams do vital work to investigate and take action against firms ripping consumers off, but as our research shows, important areas are being deprioritised.

“This means that serious consumer crimes, such as scams, are going uninvestigated in many parts of the country, leaving consumers to pay the price.

“Urgent reform is needed. The government must restructure the consumer enforcement system, with more focus on its effectiveness, how well it uses intelligence and shares services, and ultimately greater oversight and accountability.”

Responding to the report on Trading Standards, Cllr Heather Kidd, Chair of the LGA’s Safer and Stronger Communities Board, added:

“Council’s Trading Standards teams work hard to provide effective inspections and ensure that products on sale to the public are safe for consumption.

“However, ongoing budget constraints have had an impact on council’s enforcement abilities. This is compounded by regulatory services’ ageing workforce and a lack of new entrants.

“We urge the Government to use the upcoming Spending Review to ensure that local government is given the funding it needs to provide effective trading standards services, recruit new entrants and protect communities.”

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...