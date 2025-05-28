Telegram partners with Elon Musk’s xAI to distribute Grok to its users

Share



Encrypted messaging service Telegram has announced a significant partnership with Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, to distribute its AI assistant, Grok, to Telegram’s “billion+ users“.

The deal, which is set to last for one year, will see Telegram receive $300 million (£223m) in cash and equity from xAI, in addition to 50% of revenue generated from xAI subscriptions sold through the Telegram platform.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, posting on social media, “Together, we win!”. This strategic tie-up brings together two prominent and sometimes controversial figures in the tech world: Durov, who has faced scrutiny over content moderation on Telegram, and Musk, with his extensive tech interests ranging from Neuralink to SpaceX.

The integration of Grok into Telegram’s apps aims to leverage the messaging platform’s vast user base, enhancing xAI’s competitive edge in the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence market. This move follows a similar trend in the tech industry, with Meta recently incorporating an AI service into its messaging platform, WhatsApp.

The agreement could also provide xAI with valuable data to train and develop its AI models. While X (formerly Twitter), which xAI acquired earlier this year, uses public posts to train its AI models, it is not yet clear if xAI will similarly use Telegram data. The companies have not yet responded to requests for comment regarding data utilization.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts