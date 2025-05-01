Tech expert warns: 5 critical safety tips for travelling with electronics this summer

Share

As millions of travellers pack their bags this summer, many unknowingly carry potential fire hazards in their luggage and pockets.

Recent incidents of lithium-ion battery fires during air travel have highlighted the dangers of improper handling of electronic devices.

Hommer Zhao, Company Spokesperson at OurPCB, shares five critical safety tips every traveller should know about their electronic devices:

1. Never pack spare lithium batteries in checked luggage

Lithium-ion batteries pose a significant fire risk when stored in the cargo hold of aircraft, where fires can’t be detected or extinguished quickly. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and other aviation authorities explicitly prohibit spare lithium batteries in checked baggage.

Always carry spare batteries and power banks in your carry-on, where cabin crew can respond to any incidents. Store them individually in protective cases to prevent short circuits.

2. Keep devices accessible during security screening

Many travellers make the mistake of burying electronics deep in their luggage, causing delays and potential damage during security screening. Electronics larger than a mobile phone typically need to be removed and placed in separate baskets.

Keep these items in easily accessible compartments of your carry-on to streamline the screening process and prevent damage from hurried unpacking.

3. Be wary of overheating devices in confined spaces

Using devices while they’re charging in tight, poorly ventilated spaces like aeroplane seats can lead to dangerous overheating. The combination of charging heat, processor activity and restricted airflow creates ideal conditions for thermal runaway—the chain reaction that leads to battery fires.

Always ensure your device has proper ventilation, especially when charging, and never leave it under pillows, blankets, or in seat pockets for extended periods.

4. Protect devices from extreme temperatures

Leaving electronics in hot cars or exposed to direct sunlight can damage batteries and increase fire risk. Similarly, extreme cold can reduce battery performance and potentially damage internal components.

When travelling, never leave devices in parked cars or exposed to the elements for extended periods. Use insulated cases during temperature extremes and allow devices to return to room temperature before charging.

5. Recognise the warning signs of battery failure

Many travellers ignore critical warning signs of impending battery failure. Devices that become unusually hot, show physical deformation (bulging), emit strange odours, or experience sudden performance drops may have compromised batteries.

If you notice these signs whilst travelling, power down the device immediately, disconnect it from charging, and keep it away from flammable materials.

Zhao explains:

“Beyond these five critical tips, travellers should also consider the quality of their charging accessories. Using cheap, uncertified chargers or cables can deliver inconsistent power to your devices, potentially damaging batteries and increasing fire risks. Always pack manufacturer-approved or certified third-party charging equipment.

“Additionally, travellers should be strategic about device usage during long journeys. Constantly depleting and recharging batteries during travel puts significant stress on these components. Instead, consider carrying a high-quality power bank for occasional charging and managing device usage to maintain battery levels between 20% and 80% when possible.

“For international travellers, voltage converters are essential to prevent power surges that can damage electronics and create safety hazards. Countries operate on different electrical standards, and plugging devices directly into foreign outlets without proper adapters can lead to catastrophic failures.

“The increasing prevalence of electronic devices in travel creates both convenience and risk. By following these guidelines, travellers can significantly reduce the chances of experiencing a battery-related incident that could not only damage their valuable devices but potentially cause serious injury or travel disruptions.”

