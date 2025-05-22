Swann launches £89 EVO wireless video doorbell, expands SwannShield rollout

Share

Australian home security company Swann has announced the UK launch of its new £89 EVO Wireless video doorbell with AI voice assistant.

This new doorbell is set to enhance home security with a suite of powerful features, while Swann continues to expand and refine its AI-powered SwannShield voice assistant across more products.

The EVO Wireless Video Doorbell is designed to offer comprehensive home monitoring. It features a 1.7MP camera that captures HD colour video in 2K resolution, providing a wide 140° viewing angle for an expanded head-to-toe view of visitors and packages.

For round-the-clock surveillance, the doorbell includes powerful automatic infrared night vision, capable of filming up to 5m in black and white. Swann’s True Detect sensors are integrated to detect heat or motion, triggering push notifications and video recording with fewer false alarms.

A key highlight of the EVO Video Doorbell is the flexibility it offers for video storage. Usefully, you can add a MicroSD card (supporting up to 256GB) to save recorded clips entirely free of subscription fees, providing full control over footage review and storage.

The device also includes alerts and two-way audio, with a built-in microphone and speaker that allow two-way communications with visitors via the app. A portable, battery-powered indoor chime is included, offering six selectable melodies to alert homeowners when someone is at the door, even if their phone isn’t readily available.

The EVO Wireless Video Doorbell is available now from Swann.com and will soon be stocked by leading retailers across Britain and Ireland.

Alongside the launch of the new doorbell, Swann is continuing to roll out and improve its groundbreaking SwannShield AI technology. First introduced at the end of 2024, SwannShield is described as the world’s first AI-powered home security voice assistant.

It engages with visitors in real-time across various scenarios, from managing package deliveries and identifying guests to deterring potential criminals.

