Sunshine shenanigans? Third of UK workers tempted to skive when it’s hot, research claims

With temperatures predicted to soar this week, new research suggests that the allure of sunny weather may prove too much for a significant portion of the UK workforce.

A study by The Global Payroll Alliance (GPA) reveals that around a third of employees admit they are more likely to engage in “skiving” when the sun makes an appearance.

The GPA surveyed over 1,000 UK workers and found that 34% are likely to take extended lunch breaks to soak up the rays. Furthermore, 31% confessed they would consider clocking off early on a sunny day, while a notable one in ten admitted they might even call in sick to enjoy a full day of sunshine.

Melanie Pizzey, CEO and Founder of the Global Payroll Alliance, acknowledged the temptation:

“Heading into work on a sunny day can be a bitter pill to swallow, especially when the British weather can be so inconsistent and unpredictable,” she said.

“On one hand, the sun can boost our mood and make for a far more enjoyable commute to work. On the other, who wants to be stuck at work all day when the weather is glorious?”

Despite the temptation to play truant, the research offers some reassurance for employers. The majority (76%) of surveyed workers reported that their productivity levels remain consistent regardless of the weather. In fact, 19% even believed their productivity improves when the sun is shining, possibly as they try to complete their tasks more efficiently to maximise their time outdoors.

Pizzey suggested that a little leniency might be in order. “While a large number of people admit to being more tempted to take long lunches or finish early on sunny days, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re not getting their work done,” she stated.

“And besides, hot days are few and far between here in the UK, so perhaps we can allow ourselves a little freedom to enjoy them when the sun does grace us with its presence?”

The survey, conducted by ProperPR on behalf of The Global Payroll Alliance, polled 1,004 UK workers. Full survey results can be viewed online, here.

