Streaming platform Freely unveils new partners and features

Share



UK-based free streaming platform Freely is expanding its reach with new smart TV partners, as well as some enhanced features.

Everyone TV, the organization behind Freely, has announced the addition of JVC and Philips smart TVs to its platform, along with the rollout of new functionality this month.

Freely has partnered with Titan OS, a Barcelona-based operating system, to make its platform available on select 2025 Philips TVs and JVC models in Currys stores across the UK. This deal means Freely has now partnered with TV brands representing half of the UK TV market, joining other brands like Amazon Fire TVs, Bush, Hisense, METZ, Panasonic, Sharp, TCL, TiVo, Toshiba and VIDAA.

The platform is also introducing new features under the “Freely Next” update, including Backwards TV Guide and Never Miss, which will join the previously announced My List function.

Backwards TV Guide allows viewers to scroll back up to seven days in the TV Guide, making it easier to catch up on recently aired shows. Sarah Milton, Co-Chief Product Officer at Freely, explains that this feature “makes finding, saving, and jumping back into great content effortless, whether live or on demand.”

Never Miss highlights upcoming, live, and recently missed programs, along with on-demand content, directly on the homepage. This aims to keep viewers informed about popular shows.

My List enables users to save up to 50 favourite shows from various free-to-air broadcasters in one place, eliminating the need for extensive searching.

Milton emphasizes Freely’s commitment to providing “premium features for free that other streaming platforms don’t have,” and notes that the platform’s availability on more smart TVs will allow more households to access its enhanced streaming experience.

JVC Freely TVs with Titan OS will be available at Currys this summer while Philips Ambilight 2025 TVs featuring Freely will be available in May. The Freely Next features will be automatically rolled out to Freely-enabled TVs with an active Wi-Fi connection starting this month.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...