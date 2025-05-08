Spotify adds new features including ‘Snooze Button’

Share



Spotify has announced a raft of new features aimed at enhancing the user experience, including a Snooze button for songs you are fed up of listening to! Spotify has announced a raft of new features aimed at enhancing the user experience, including a Snooze button for songs you are fed up of listening to!

Premium users are getting an upgraded Queue with a new design, including easier access to Shuffle, Smart Shuffle, Repeat and Sleep Timer controls. Spotify will also now show recommended songs after queued tracks finish. Users can also easily toggle Autoplay and Smart Shuffle in Settings.

A key update is the revamped Hide button, which now removes a track from a playlist across all devices. Additionally, Spotify is testing a “Snooze” button for Premium subscribers, which temporarily removes a song from recommendations for 30 days.

Spotify is also improving playlist management on mobile. Add, Sort, and Edit buttons are now located at the top of playlists. Users in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand and South Africa can now turn liked songs into playlists.

A new “+” button at the bottom-right of the mobile app allows users to easily create playlists, collaborate with friends, and join Blends. In select markets, Premium users can also access Jam for real-time listening with friends and AI Playlist for turning creative ideas into playlists. Your Library is now located as the third option at the bottom of the app.

Spotify has also updated its desktop app, adding a feature that allows users to preview tracks from playlists, albums, and artists, similar to the mobile experience.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...