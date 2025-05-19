Sony’s latest £399 WH-1000XM6 headphones now on sale

Share

Sony has launched its latest flagship wireless headphones, the WH-1000XM6, generating significant buzz in the audio tech world.

The new headphones arrive three years after the WH-1000XM5, a model that had already set a high standard for sound quality and active noise cancellation. The WH-1000XM6 aim to refine this further, addressing previous design concerns and incorporating advanced technology.

However, reviews so far have been mixed with Tech Radar’s Max Langridge declaring “they’re an accomplished set of cans but they are not replacing my Sonos Ace any time soon.” What HiFi’s Joe Svetlik was much more complimentary, though, describing them as being even better than the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones.

“Fantastic sound, fantastic noise cancellation, fantastic features… in a word, fantastic,” he marvelled in his What HiFi review. “The XM6 move the dial on what’s possible from wireless headphones at this price.”

One of the most notable changes is the return of a folding design, a feature that was absent in the XM5s and missed by many users. The WH-1000XM6 features a sturdier metal hinge mechanism, enhancing portability and making them easier to pack.

Sony has also redesigned the case with a more convenient magnetic flap closure (see below), replacing the zipper of the previous model. Additional design tweaks include a widened headband for improved comfort and smoother adjustments.

Beyond the design, Sony has upgraded the internal technology. The WH-1000XM6 boasts a new QN3 processor, which Sony claims is seven times faster than its predecessor. This new processor works in conjunction with 12 microphones (up from 8) to deliver more dynamic and adaptive noise cancellation. Sony calls this new system the adaptive NC optimizer.

Sound quality has also been a key focus, claims the manufacturer. The WH-1000XM6 feature newly developed 30mm drivers, utilizing carbon fiber composite materials from Sony’s premium Walkman range. These drivers, along with tuning by Grammy-winning mastering engineers, are intended to provide improved music separation, deeper bass, and greater clarity.

Call quality sees improvement thanks to six beamforming microphones and an AI-driven noise reduction system. Sony has also included a new wind-noise reduction structure.

Other features include a 10-band equalizer (increased from 5), a new gaming EQ mode (borrowed from Sony’s Inzone line), and 360 Reality Audio Upmix for a more immersive movie-watching experience. The headphones also support Bluetooth LE, LDAC, multipoint pairing, speak-to-chat, and DSEE Extreme upscaling.

Battery life remains at 30 hours with active noise cancellation enabled, and users can now listen while charging. Quick charge capability is also retained, providing up to three hours of playback with a three-minute charge.

Launched on May 17th, the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones are available for £399. They come in black, platinum silver, and a new midnight blue colour.

With the release of the WH-1000XM6, Sony has also adjusted the pricing of older models. In the US, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are now available for $349.99 (down from $399.99), and the WH-1000XM4 are priced at $299.99.

