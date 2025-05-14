Skoda expands EV range with new Enyaq vRS models from £51,000

Share



Škoda Auto is expanding its electric vehicle (EV) range with the introduction of two new high-performance vRS versions of its Enyaq models.

The Škoda Enyaq vRS and Škoda Enyaq Coupé vRS join the lineup as the brand’s fastest-accelerating production models, alongside the upcoming Elroq vRS.

These new vRS models boast a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system delivering 340 PS, enabling them to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in just 5.4 seconds. Škoda will begin taking orders for the Enyaq vRS in mid-June, with a starting price of £51,660 (OTR).

“With the Enyaq vRS and Enyaq Coupé vRS, we have made the range toppers of the new Enyaq family even more dynamic, while maintaining their high level of comfort and everyday usability,” says Škoda Auto Board Member for Technical Development, Johannes Neft.

The Enyaq vRS models are equipped with an 84 kWh battery (79 kWh net), providing a range of over 340 miles on the WLTP cycle. The vehicles support DC fast charging at up to 185 kW, allowing for a 10-80% charge in approximately 26 minutes. AC charging is also available at 11 kW, completing a full charge in about 8.5 hours.

Škoda has incorporated a range of advanced technology features into the Enyaq vRS and Enyaq Coupé vRS. Standard equipment includes LED Matrix beam headlights, LED rear lights with dynamic indicators, and electrically adjustable front seats with memory and massage functions. The vehicles also feature a 5-inch Digital Cockpit and a 13-inch infotainment display, along with a head-up display with Augmented Reality and a 12-speaker CANTON sound system.



The Enyaq vRS models also incorporate a suite of intelligent assistance systems. The latest version of Travel Assist combines Adaptive Lane Assist, Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Jam Assist, Emergency Assist, and Side Assist. The upgraded MyŠkoda app supports new functions such as Remote Park Assist and Remote Trained Parking.

Škoda is also emphasizing design and sporty styling in the vRS models. Exterior features include high-gloss black accents, exclusive alloy wheels (up to 21 inches), and a sport chassis that lowers the front axle by 15 mm and the rear axle by 10mm.

Inside, Škoda offers two interior design selections: vRS Suite, with a combination of leather and artificial leather, and vRS Lounge, featuring microsuede and artificial leather with lime green contrast stitching. The Škoda Enyaq Coupé vRS starts at £53,560 (OTR). Order books for the Enyaq vRS models open on June 12th, with deliveries expected this summer.

Battery / power output 0-62 mph OTR Enyaq vRS 84 kWh / 340 PS 5.4s £51,660 Enyaq Coupé vRS 84 kWh / 340 PS 5.4s £53,560

