Sixth generation Nissan Micra reborn as electric vehicle

The iconic Nissan Micra is set to return in late 2025 as a fully electric vehicle (EV), marking a significant shift for the popular compact car. The iconic Nissan Micra is set to return in late 2025 as a fully electric vehicle (EV), marking a significant shift for the popular compact car.

Designed with European customers in mind, this sixth-generation model aims to combine an assertive new personality with zero-emission mobility, signalling a major step in Nissan’s electrification offensive across Europe.

The launch is part of a broader strategy that will see Nissan introduce four new fully electric models by 2027, including new versions of the LEAF and JUKE.

Designed at Nissan’s Design Europe (NDE) in London, the new Micra boasts an “audacious and assertive” exterior, moving away from its long-held “grandma car” image to appeal to a younger, broader audience. Giovanny Arroba, Vice President of Nissan Design Europe, states: “In designing the sixth generation of the Micra, we’ve celebrated all the values that have historically made it so popular – and opened a new chapter for Micra as an EV.”

Underpinning the new Micra is the AmpR Small EV platform, shared with Alliance partner Renault’s electric 5. This partnership allows the Micra to offer two battery options: a 40kWh unit providing up to 192 miles of range, and a larger 52kWh battery extending the range to 253 miles (WLTP figures).

Battery capacity 40kWh 52kWh Max power 90kW 110kW Max torque 225Nm 245Nm Range 192 miles 253 miles Weight 1400kg 1524kg

*all figures subject to homologation

For quick charging, the Micra supports up to 100kW DC (80kW for the 40kWh version), allowing a 15%-80% charge in just 30 minutes. Both battery options come with a heat pump and battery heating/cooling for optimized charging efficiency. The car will also feature Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, enabling owners to power external devices directly from the car’s battery.



Inside, Nissan promises the Micra will provide “simple, understated elegance” with a focus on intuitive technology. It features twin 10.1-inch high-resolution screens for the driver display and central infotainment, the latter slightly angled towards the driver for seamless interaction.

The infotainment system integrates Google’s-built-in services, including Google Maps with in-car route planning which suggests charging stations. Google Assistant allows for voice control of various vehicle functions. The car also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

While specific UK pricing has yet to be announced, Nissan has indicated it will start above the Renault 5’s £22,995 entry point, positioning the Micra as a more premium offering. The car will be produced alongside the Renault 5 in Douai, France, leveraging the strategic alliance between the two manufacturers.

