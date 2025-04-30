Secondary ticketing websites selling at up eight times face value

Share

A Which? investigation has revealed that tickets for popular concerts and events are being sold on secondary ticketing websites for up to eight times their face value.

The consumer advocacy group is urging the government to ban online ticket touts from charging these inflated prices.

The investigation, conducted in January and February 2025, examined ticket listings on Viagogo and StubHub International for high-demand events. Which? found numerous instances of tickets being sold at significant markups, often in violation of event guidelines.

For example, tickets for Reading Festival were listed on Viagogo for £596 and on Stubhub International for £616, while face-value tickets were still available through official agents for £325. Adding to the problem, Reading Festival explicitly identifies Viagogo and Stubhub International as unauthorized ticket agents, warning fans that tickets purchased through them may be invalid.

Similarly, tickets for an IDLES gig in Bristol, with a face value of £59.65, were found on Viagogo for as much as £480. Which? also uncovered inflated prices for sporting events, such as Royal Ascot and the British Grand Prix. In some cases, secondary sites even listed tickets despite warnings from event organizers that resold tickets might be invalid.

Which? says that secondary ticketing sites often appear at the top of Google search results, misleading fans into thinking they are purchasing from official sellers.

The consumer group is calling on the government to implement stricter consumer protections for ticket purchases. Their recommendations include a price cap to limit resale prices to the original face value plus fees, mandatory verification of ticket ownership by resale platforms, and a requirement for these platforms to prevent the resale of tickets when prohibited by the primary seller.

Rocio Concha, Which? Director of Policy and Advocacy, condemned the practice of secondary ticketing sites like Viagogo and StubHub International, stating, “It’s shocking that secondary ticketing sites like Viagogo and StubHub International are allowing sellers to charge more than eight times the face value price for tickets to popular music and sports events.”

Right of replies

Viagogo said: “viagogo is a safe, secure and regulated marketplace that helps connect millions of ticket sellers to fans wanting to see their favourite artists, sports teams and enjoy great live events. As a marketplace, viagogo doesn’t sell tickets or set prices. Sellers set the price and fans ultimately decide the ticket value that meets their budget.

“Fans can easily choose the option which works best for them. This transparency also means sellers must compete against each other on price, in an open market, often leading to affordable options for fans. For example, during Beyoncé’s 2023 Renaissance tour in the UK, tickets were available for as low as £24, while tickets for the UK leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour were sold for as low as £80.

“Transparency is a priority for us, which is why we reject any suggestion that viagogo misleads users. What you see in a listing price is what you will pay for the ticket on viagogo. viagogo’s UK website discloses the face value for every ticket , and includes the disclosure that “We’re the world’s largest secondary marketplace for tickets to live events. Prices are set by sellers and may be below or above face value”

“We also include disclosures, as required, to highlight all primary event restrictions which are made clear to the buyer before purchase, even if those restrictions are never enforced.viagogo takes its obligations under the law seriously and is fully compliant in the UK. viagogo are fully compliant with the CMA order.

“Resale is highly regulated in the UK and we follow all governing legislation. Fans who purchase tickets on regulated resale marketplaces should not be punished for choosing to bypass the often confusing and lengthy on-sale process mandated by original ticket sellers.

“We will continue to advocate for access, transparency and open marketplaces for event lovers. We oppose anti-competitive actions taken by event organisers to restrict purchasing and resale options to certain platforms in a transparent attempt to control the market as they ultimately harm fans by limiting their choice, flexibility, and access.”

StubHub International said: “We are committed to bringing the joy of live events to fans through a safe, trusted, and transparent marketplace, which is already highly regulated in the UK. As a marketplace, we do not set ticket prices – sellers list at their preferred price, and buyers decide whether to purchase based on what they believe is worthwhile. We ensure complete ticket and price transparency by displaying all relevant information, including restrictions and face value price, from the earliest stage of the purchase journey. In our experience, tickets listed at exceptionally high prices rarely, if ever, sell.

“We also enforce strict measures to protect consumers. Speculative listings are not allowed on our platform – any tickets listed before general sale come from pre-sale purchases, and fans can choose to resell them if they wish. If primary tickets are still available, buyers have the choice of where to purchase. Our verification process ensures ticket validity, and in the rare instance of an issue, our FanProtect™ guarantee provides a replacement or a full refund. During Taylor Swift’s UK Eras Tour last year, 99.84% of ticket orders on our platform were used successfully by fans attending the event.

“We look forward to working with the Government to ensure any policy changes continue to protect fans and provide access to the events they love.”

