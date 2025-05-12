ScotRail to partner with Elon Musk’s Starlink for passenger WiFi

Share



ScotRail is set to trial Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite technology to provide passenger Wi-Fi on its trains. This six-month trial marks the first time Starlink will be used to deliver onboard Wi-Fi in the UK.

Six trains operating in the north of Scotland have been equipped with the necessary technology to connect to Starlink’s low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network. These trains will serve the Inverness to Wick, Thurso, Kyle of Lochalsh, and Aberdeen routes.

ScotRail indicates that if the trial proves successful, the system could be rolled out to services in the south of Scotland. Additionally, the trial’s outcome may influence the inclusion of this technology in future train purchases.

The publicly owned rail operator is partnering with Clarus Networks, a UK-based provider of access to Musk’s Starlink satellites.

Business Minister Richard Lochhead believes that reliable internet connections will enhance the passenger experience. ScotRail’s strategy and planning director, Scott Prentice, stated that the project addresses long-standing connectivity challenges in the region and could lead to wider implementation of the technology across other rural Scottish routes.

The move involves using the technology of Elon Musk, who has had a ‘difficult relationship’ with Scottish politicians in the past. First Minister John Swinney and his predecessor Humza Yousaf have been among those who have publicly clashed with Musk.

