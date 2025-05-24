Russian-led cybercrime network dismantled, India’s TCS potential link to M&S cyber-attack

Share



European and North American cybercrime investigators say they have dismantled the heart of a malware operation directed by Russian criminals after a global operation involving British, Canadian, Danish, Dutch, French, German and US police. International arrest warrants have been issued for 20 suspects, most of them living in Russia, by European investigators while indictments were unsealed in the US against 16 individuals. Those charged include the alleged leaders of the Qakbot and Danabot malware operations. The Guardian

The mother of a 14-year-old boy who claims he took his own life after becoming obsessed with artificial intelligence chatbots can continue her legal case against the company behind the technology, a judge has ruled. “This decision is truly historic,” said Meetali Jain, director of the Tech Justice Law Project, which is supporting the family’s case. “It sends a clear signal to [AI] companies […] that they cannot evade legal consequences for the real-world harm their products cause,” she said in a statement. Sky News

An Indian IT company is conducting an internal investigation to determine whether it was the gateway for the cyber-attack on Marks & Spencer, BBC News understands. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has provided services to M&S for more than a decade. Earlier this week, M&S said the hackers who had brought huge disruption to the retailer had managed to gain access to their systems via a “third party” – a company working alongside it – rather than accessing those systems directly. BBC

It’s all about bleeding-edge design. The Galaxy S25 Edge is taking Samsung to places it hasn’t explored in recent years. It’s the lightest and thinnest Galaxy phone in a while now, and it arrives as a breath of fresh air in the era of behemoths with huge camera bumps and large bodies. The Galaxy S25 Edge impresses with just 5.8mm thickness and 163g weight – as light as the smallest Galaxy S25, but considerably thinner. That’s not a small feat considering its 6.7-inch screen diagonal.

Speaking of display, the device doesn’t compromise in this regard at all. It features a high-end LTPO OLED panel with all the bells and whistles. The chipset is Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite. Of course, it’s the “for Galaxy” edition with higher clocked main cores and GPU. GSM Arena

A new study from MIT Technology Review has laid out just how hungry AI models are for energy. A basic chatbot reply might use as little as 114 or as much as 6,700 joules, between half a second and eight seconds, in a standard microwave, but it’s when things get multimodal that the energy costs skyrocket to an hour plus in the microwave, or 3.4 million joules. It’s not a new revelation that AI is energy-intensive, but MIT’s work lays out the math in stark terms. Tech Radar

Sir Jony Ive worked for Apple for 27 years and in that time, he was responsible for the design of the iMac, the iPod, the iPhone, and the iPad. He left in 2019 and founded his own company called LoveFrom, but that’s hardly new. However, Ive also created another start-up called io, and it was announced this month that it has been acquired by OpenAI – the company responsible for ChatGPT. Perhaps more excitingly, it has been revealed that the innovative designer is to “assume deep design and creative responsibilities.” T3.com

