Renault 4 E-Tech EV to start from just £26,995

The highly anticipated Renault 4 E-Tech electric is set to hit the market with a starting price of £26,995 when order books open in July.

The French company’s latest electric vehicle, recently crowned ‘Electric Car of the Year’ at the TopGear.com Electric Car Awards 2025, aims to combine nostalgic design cues with contemporary electric performance and practicality.

The Renault 4 E-Tech electric will be available in three launch trim levels: evolution, techno, and iconic. Buyers will also have the option of an electric “plein sud” opening canvas roof on the techno and iconic variants, to be released after the initial launch.

Paying homage to its iconic predecessor, the new model features a unique single-piece illuminated grille and a modern take on the original’s three-part rear lights. Other retro-inspired details include the bonnet lines, rear quarter window, and distinctive door sculpting.

Underneath its exterior, the Renault 4 E-Tech electric boasts a 52 kWh battery paired with a 150 hp motor, delivering a driving range of up to 247 miles. It supports charging at up to 11kW AC and 100kW DC, allowing an 80% charge in just 30 minutes.

For those eager to secure their vehicle early, a £150 R Pass is available, granting customers the opportunity to purchase the car ahead of the general public. R Pass holders will also receive three years of free servicing when financing their vehicle via Mobilize Financial Services. Ordering for R-Pass customers commences on July 1st, with wider availability from July 15th.

The vehicle offers reasonable interior space with an extended 2.62m wheelbase, providing generous rear-seat knee room of 16.4cm and 85.3cm of headroom. The 420-litre boot space, which expands to 1,405 litres with the rear seats folded, includes practical features like bag hooks and a 55-litre underfloor compartment for the charging cable.

Standard across the range is Renault’s OpenR Link system with a 10.1-inch central touchscreen, offering wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Techno and iconic models further enhance the experience with built-in Google services, including charging-optimized route planning in Google Maps.

Pricing

MODEL BIK (2025/2026) BASIC PRICE VAT 20% TOTAL RETAIL PRICE VED YR 1 DELIVERY CHARGE FRF OTR PRICE evolution 150hp comfort range 3% £21,858.33 £4,371.67 £26,230 £10 £700 £55 £26,995 techno 150hp comfort range 3% £23,525.00 £4,705.00 £28,230 £10 £700 £55 £28,995 iconic 150hp comfort range 3% £25,191.67 £5,038.33 £30,230 £10 £700 £55 £30,995

