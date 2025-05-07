Renault 4 E-Tech Electric scoops ‘Electric Car of the Year’ at Topgear.Com awards

Share



The Renault 4 E-Tech electric has been named ‘Electric Car of the Year’ at the TopGear.com Electric Car Awards 2025. The vehicle also won the ‘Best Compact EV’ category. The Renault 4 E-Tech electric has been named ‘Electric Car of the Year’ at the TopGear.com Electric Car Awards 2025. The vehicle also won the ‘Best Compact EV’ category.

TopGear.com’s judges praised the Renault 4 E-Tech electric for its styling, interior space, and technology. Paul Horrell, Consultant Editor at TopGear.com, said: “The new Renault 4 is a smart little modern car in itself, recognisably different from the waves of generic-looking stuff washing up in dealers all over the country. In the EV age, design matters more and more.”

Horrell further added: “Renault’s real masterstroke is to build not just one small EV but a pair of them that are great cars, going way beyond relying on their design alone. The R5 is already our Car of the Year but the R4 pips it – to both Best Compact EV and the big one… our overall Electric Car of the Year – because it’s got the R5’s charm but space to go with it.”

The Renault 4 E-Tech electric offers a 2.62m wheelbase, providing spacious interiors, particularly for rear-seat passengers. It also has a 420-litre boot, which expands to 1,405 litres with the rear seats folded down. The vehicle comes standard with Renault’s OpenR Link system, accessible through a 10.1-inch central touchscreen. It also supports 100 kW DC charging, enabling a 15 to 80% charge in 30 minutes.

