Police focus on English-speaking teenage hackers, Nissan Micra EV reinvented as Renault 5 twin

Detectives investigating cyber attacks on UK retailers are focussing on a notorious cluster of cyber criminals known to be young English-speakers, some of them teenagers, police have revealed. For weeks speculation has mounted that disruptive attacks on M&S, Co-op, Harrods and some US retailers could be the work of a hacking community called Scattered Spider. Speaking about the hacks for the first time, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has told BBC News the group is a key part of its ongoing investigation to find the culprits. BBC

Marks and Spencer has warned that disruption from a devastating cyber attack is likely to continue until July. The retail giant revealed the significance of the breach in an update on Wednesday, which has led to online clothing and home orders being suspended since it was targeted last month. Bosses warned that it is expected to wipe £300m from profits, as food sales have been hammered after the attack reduced availability across its stores. Telegraph

Elon Musk has said he is committed to remaining as Tesla’s chief executive for at least five years, as the electric carmaker faces pressure from consumers and the stock market over his work with Donald Trump’s government. The world’s richest man said he will cut back on political spending after heavily backing the US president last year. Tesla has borne the brunt of the outrage against Musk over his work with Mr Trump as part of his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which implemented cuts across the US federal government. Sky News



The radically different new sixth-generation Nissan Micra has been created to appeal to younger, European buyers, in a bid to move the supermini away from being known as a “grandma car”. The newest generation of the popular hatchback – which has amassed more than six million sales since first being launched 42 years ago – has been fully revealed by the Japanese firm as a twin to Alliance partner Renault’s electric 5. This means it won’t be sold with a combustion engine for the first time in its history. The Micra is aimed squarely at buyers in Europe, a market in which Nissan is looking to grow after suffering heavy losses in recent years, necessitating a major cost-cutting plan. Autocar

Hacked AI-powered chatbots threaten to make dangerous knowledge readily available by churning out illicit information which the programs absorb during training. The engines that power chatbots such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude – large language models (LLMs) – are fed vast amounts of material from the internet. Despite efforts to strip harmful text from the training data, a report concludes that it is easy to trick most AI-driven chatbots into generating harmful and illegal information, showing that the risk is “immediate, tangible and deeply concerning”. The Guardian

Today at its I/O conference, Google has announced a new AI Ultra plan, which will be offered alongside the newly-renamed AI Pro plan (previously known as AI Premium). AI Ultra is $249.99 per month and will initially be available in the US only with an offer to get the first three months at 50% off. It has 30TB of Google cloud storage and includes YouTube Premium. AI Pro remains $19.99 per month as before. Google says Ultra gives you the most powerful models with the highest rate limits, as well as early access to its “most exciting experimental AI products before anyone else”. GSM Arena

