Photographer Charles O’Rear regrets selling Windows wallpaper

Charles O’Rear, the photographer behind the iconic Windows XP ‘Bliss’ wallpaper, has expressed mixed feelings about the deal that made his image one of the most viewed ever.

In 1996, while visiting his girlfriend in Sonoma County, California, O’Rear captured the now-famous scene with his Mamiya RZ67 camera and Fuji Velvia film. He had no idea this spontaneous shot would become a global phenomenon.

Initially titled ‘Bucolic Green Hills,’ the photographer was sold to Bill Gates by O’Rear’s agency, Westlight, in 1998. In 2000, Microsoft acquired full rights and made it the default Windows XP wallpaper.

While Microsoft’s payment was reportedly in the low six figures, O’Rear now believes he would have been better off with a royalty-based agreement. “If I had known how popular it would become and how many computers it would’ve been on, I should’ve negotiated a better deal,” he reflected.

The image’s simplicity resonated with users worldwide, becoming a defining feature of Windows XP. Its origin sparked much speculation, with guesses ranging from Ireland to Germany, and some even questioning its authenticity.

‘Bliss’ has been celebrated for its serene beauty, and in 2023, Microsoft released a 4K version, allowing a new generation to experience the iconic image.

