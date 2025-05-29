Ofcom reveals Now Broadband most complained-about broadband/landline provider

Share





Complaints received by the UK’s communications regulator, Ofcom, showed a decline in the final quarter of 2024, with a decrease across most services.

However, while fixed broadband, pay-monthly mobile, and pay-TV services saw a reduction in complaints, landline complaints held steady compared to the previous quarter.

Looking at a broader year-on-year comparison, the overall volume of complaints for all four sectors has decreased.

In the fixed broadband sector, NOW Broadband and TalkTalk were identified as the most complained-about providers. NOW Broadband experienced an increase in complaints per 100,000 subscribers, while TalkTalk saw a decrease.

Conversely, Plusnet and Sky received the fewest complaints for fixed broadband services. The industry average for broadband complaints was 9 per 100,000 customers.

For landline services, NOW Broadband also generated the highest volume of complaints, which saw an increase from the previous quarter. Utility Warehouse stood out as the least complained-about landline provider. The industry average for landline complaints was 5 per 100,000 customers.

In the pay-monthly mobile sector, O2 generated the most complaints. Customer dissatisfaction was primarily driven by how their complaints were handled. On the other hand, EE, Sky Mobile, and Tesco Mobile were the least complained-about pay-monthly mobile providers, all performing at or below the industry average of 2 complaints per 100,000 customers.

Regarding pay-TV services, EE and Virgin Media were the most complained-about providers. For EE, issues predominantly stemmed from experiences changing provider and complaint handling, while Virgin Media’s complaints were mainly due to problems with billing, pricing, and charges.

Sky and TalkTalk emerged as the least complained-about pay-TV providers, both significantly below the industry average of 3 complaints per 100,000 customers. Ofcom compiles this data quarterly to compare provider performance relative to their customer bases.

