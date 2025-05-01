Now Broadband and TalkTalk most complained about broadband providers

Share



A recent report by Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator, has revealed the best and worst-performing providers in the broadband, landline, mobile, and pay-TV sectors, based on customer complaints.

The report, which covers the quarter from October to December 2024, shows that while overall complaint levels were slightly lower than the previous quarter, there were notable differences in performance among individual providers.

In the fixed broadband sector, NOW Broadband and TalkTalk received the highest volume of complaints. NOW Broadband saw an increase in complaints compared to the previous quarter, while TalkTalk managed to reduce their complaint numbers. In contrast, Plusnet and Sky were the least complained-about broadband providers.

NOW Broadband also generated the most complaints for landline services, with complaint numbers increasing. Utility Warehouse, however, stood out as the least complained-about landline provider.

For pay-monthly mobile services, O2 received the highest volume of complaints, primarily driven by customer dissatisfaction with how their complaints were handled. On the other end of the spectrum, EE, Sky Mobile, and Tesco Mobile were the least complained-about mobile providers.

In the pay-TV sector, EE and Virgin Media attracted the most complaints. Customers cited issues with changing provider and complaint handling as the main reasons for dissatisfaction with EE, while billing, pricing, and charges were the primary sources of complaints against Virgin Media. Sky and TalkTalk were the least complained about pay-TV providers.

The Ofcom report also noted that, when comparing year-on-year data, the relative volume of complaints has decreased across all four service categories: fixed broadband, landline, pay-monthly mobile, and pay-TV.



https://www.ofcom.org.uk/phones-and-broadband/service-quality/telecoms-and-pay-tv-complaints

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...