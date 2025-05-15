Nissan gives Micra 350SR a ‘restomod refresh’ for 23rd Anniversary

Share



Nissan GB has given its unique mid-engined Micra 350SR a ‘restomod’ makeover to celebrate its 23rd anniversary. The timing coincides with the upcoming launch of the new all-electric Micra.

Originally commissioned over two decades ago, the Micra 350SR was created by the racing team responsible for Nissan’s British Touring Car successes in the 1990s. The car was designed to showcase the Micra platform’s versatility and to highlight the model’s history in Japanese motorsport.

The Micra 350SR boasts a 3.5-litre engine from a Nissan Murano, along with 350Z headers, NISMO high-lift cams, and a modified ECU. This boosts the power output from 265hp to approximately 300hp. Given the car’s lightweight of around 1200kg, its performance is, claims Nissan, considerable.

Over the years, the Micra 350SR has been featured at Nissan events and loaned to journalists. To mark its 23rd anniversary, Nissan decided to give the car a refresh. The number 23 is significant to Nissan, as the brand’s name sounds similar to the Japanese pronunciation of “ni” (two) and “san” (three). The number has been used on NISMO racing cars for nearly 40 years.



Nissan Design Europe, the team behind the new MICRA EV and the Concept 20-23 showcar, led the redesign. The team aimed to respect the car’s heritage while giving it a contemporary look. The exterior now features a satin “liquid silver” base with blue accents and new graphics inspired by Nissan’s “=III 23” iconography, also found on the new MICRA and LEAF, and reminiscent of the 300ZX’s rear lights. The grille and lower sections are finished in gloss black, and the car retains its refurbished 18-inch RAYS 350Z alloy wheels. LED headlights with semi-circular daytime running lights have also been added.

The interior has been updated with new seats and harnesses, along with a 9-inch touchscreen that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for navigation and entertainment.

The refreshed Micra 350SR will be unveiled on May 15, 2025, at the SMMT Test Day at Millbrook Proving Ground, the same location where it was originally developed.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts