Nearly half of young people would prefer world without internet, study shows

A recent UK survey reveals that nearly half of young people would prefer a world without the internet, largely due to its negative impact on their well-being.

The study, conducted by the British Standards Institution, paints a concerning picture of how 16- to 21-year-olds perceive their online experiences.

The research found that nearly 70% of respondents report feeling worse about themselves after spending time on social media. This negative self-perception appears to be a major factor driving the desire for a less connected world. In fact, 46% of those surveyed expressed a preference for being young in a world without the internet altogether.

The survey also explored the extent of social media use among young people. It found that a quarter of respondents spend four or more hours daily on these platforms. Furthermore, a significant number engage in deceptive online behavior, with 42% admitting to lying to their parents or guardians about their online activities.

The findings have emerged as the UK government considers potential measures to regulate social media use among young people. Technology Secretary Peter Kyle recently hinted at the possibility of implementing mandatory cut-off times for certain apps, such as TikTok and Instagram.

However, experts caution that such measures alone may not be sufficient. Rani Govender, policy manager for child safety online at the NSPCC, argues that while “a digital curfew” could be helpful, it “is not going to protect children from the risks they face online.”

Govender emphasizes that young people will still be exposed to online risks at other times and these risks will “still have the same impact.” She stresses the need for a broader approach, urging companies and the government to prioritize the creation of “much safer and less addictive sites.”

The survey also shed light on other risky online behaviors. It revealed that 27% of respondents have shared their location online with strangers. Additionally, a large majority (75%) reported spending more time online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 68% acknowledging that this increased online activity has been detrimental to their mental health.

