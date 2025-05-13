M&S reveals personal data stolen in cyber attack, US cuts small parcel tariff from Shein, Temu

Share



Marks & Spencer has revealed customers’ personal data has been taken by hackers after it was hit by a damaging cyber attack. The retail giant’s chief executive Stuart Machin said the data had been accessed due to the “sophisticated nature of the incident” but stressed that this does not include “usable payment or card details, which we do not hold on our systems”. There is also no evidence that account passwords have been shared, according to the statement. M&S did not say how many customers had been affected but in a social media post, Mr Machin said there is “no need for customers to take any action”. Sky News

The government has suffered another setback in the House of Lords over its plans to let artificial intelligence firms use copyright-protected work without permission. An amendment to the data bill requiring AI companies to reveal which copyrighted material is used in their models was backed by peers, despite government opposition. It is the second time parliament’s upper house has demanded tech companies make clear whether they have used copyright-protected content. The Guardian



President Donald Trump has slashed the tariff on small parcels sent from mainland China and Hong Kong to the US, just hours after the world’s two biggest economies said they would cut levies on each other’s goods for 90 days. The new tariffs on small packages worth up to $800 (£606) have been cut from 120% to 54%, according to a White House statement. The flat fee per item will remain at $100 for shipments sent after 2 May, while a $200 charge due to apply from 1 June has been cancelled. Chinese online retail giants Shein and Temu had previously relied on the so-called “de minimis” exemption. BBC

Nissan is preparing to axe nearly 20,000 jobs globally as it battles to turn around its ailing fortunes. The Japanese car giant is planning to cut a further 11,000 roles on top of 9,000 already announced, it was reported on Monday. The stark figures underline the scale of the crisis facing Nissan, which is nursing huge losses and facing intense competition in the previously lucrative Chinese market. Telegraph

Apple recently announced its 2025 Pride Collection, including a new Apple Watch band, watch face, and a matching wallpaper for the iPhone and iPad. The new Pride Edition Sport Band has rainbow stripes that vary in shape and size.



The matching Pride Harmony wallpaper for the iPhone and iPad is available starting with iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5. Apple says the wallpaper features colorful stripes that change position as users move, lock, or unlock their devices. MacRumors

For those who have ever stopped at an intersection only for their car to fall silent and then jolt back to life moments later, relief may be on the horizon. Lee Zeldin, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), is proposing a rollback of federal incentives that helped push automatic engine start-stop systems into millions of vehicles on U.S. roads. Zeldin made the announcement via social media Monday, saying…”EPA approved it, and everyone hates it, so we’re fixing it.” MSN



Sony has announced its latest flagship smartphone, the Xperia 1 VII, and it fits right into the company’s wheelhouse: a familiar design, tech cobbled together from across Sony’s other hardware brands, and a price tag that’ll sting. Sony’s last few flagships have been technological powerhouses that eschewed tech industry trends in favor of enthusiast features like expandable storage, headphone jacks, and an emphasis on Sony’s hardware know-how. In recent years, Sony has leaned on the expertise of its Alpha camera and Bravia TV teams in designing its Xperia handsets, and this time it’s added the Walkman department into the mix for upgraded audio. The Verge

