M&S online orders still down weeks after cyber attack, Soviet-era spacecraft hits earth

Two and a half weeks after Marks & Spencer was first hit by a cyber attack, the retailer is still struggling to get services back to normal. Online orders are still suspended. The company said last week it was working “day and night” to put things right, after problems that started with problems affecting in-store payments on 25 April, then spread to affect further parts of the organisation. Here’s what we know about the attack and the impact it is still having. BBC

Dua Lipa, Sir Elton John, Sir Ian McKellen and Florence Welch are among a list of stars calling on the prime minister to update copyright laws in a way that protects them from artificial intelligence. A letter signed by more than 400 British musicians, writers and artists, addressed to Sir Keir Starmer, says failing to give that protection would mean them “giving away” their work to tech firms. Also at risk, they write, is “the UK’s position as a creative powerhouse”. They want the PM to back an amendment to the Data (Use and Access) Bill that would require developers to be transparent with copyright owners about using their material to train AI models. BBC

While everyone is wondering what’s going on with Siri and what court will rule against Apple next, actual products are in the works deep within Apple itself, including work on the next-gen chips that will be in several products coming in the future. According to a report this week by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new chips include the M6 and M7 chips that will be used in the Mac lineup. Apple is expected to release the M5 chip in the MacBook Pro this November, so the M6 won’t appear until next year, and the M7 likely in 2027. MacWorld

Artificial intelligence companies have been urged to replicate the safety calculations that underpinned Robert Oppenheimer’s first nuclear test before they release all-powerful systems. Max Tegmark, a leading voice in AI safety, said he had carried out calculations akin to those of the US physicist Arthur Compton before the Trinity test and had found a 90% probability that a highly advanced AI would pose an existential threat. The Guardian

Samsung will officially reveal the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge in San Jose next week during a virtual Unpacked event on Monday, May 12 at 8PM ET / 5PM PT (Tuesday, May 13 at 1:00 AM UK time or 10AM AEST). We’ve had a steady stream of leaks since the device was first rumored during a January Unpacked event, and just last week a major leak revealed the details of almost every spec and feature. However, we’ve never really gotten a clear look at the device. Now, that’s no longer the case. This massive leak includes polished marketing images in three colorways. Tech Radar

A Soviet-era spacecraft plunged to Earth on Saturday, more than a half century after its failed launch to Venus. The European Union Space Surveillance and Tracking agency confirmed its uncontrolled re-entry, based on analysis and the disappearance of the spacecraft from tracking on subsequent orbits. The European Space Agency’s space debris office also indicated it had re-entered the atmosphere after it failed to appear over a German radar station. It was not immediately known where the half-tonne spacecraft came in or how much, if any, of it survived the fiery descent from orbit. The Guardian

