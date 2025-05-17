M&S hackers went undetected for 52 hours before cyber attack, Fortnite unavailable on iPhones globally

Share



Hackers went undetected in Marks and Spencer‘s systems for up to 52 hours before the devastating cyber attack was finally uncovered, insiders have revealed. Believed to have been from the Scattered Spider group, the strategic attackers allegedly utilised a contractor to access the retailer’s advanced IT systems. Now, three weeks on, the crisis continues to plague the British High Street staple, with staff working for up to 24 hours a day and enduring ‘sleepless nights’ to fix it. Speaking to The Times, a source said the fatal attack, which has since led to the company shedding £1billion worth of value on the stock exchange, was caused by a ‘human error’ that led to a ‘colossal mistake’. Daily Mail

Epic Games says Fortnite is now unavailable on iPhones and iPads globally because Apple blocked a bid to release the popular video game in the App Store in the US and Europe. “Apple has blocked our Fortnite submission so we cannot release to the US App Store or to the Epic Games Store for iOS in the European Union,” the X account for Fortnite posted early Friday – claiming that Apple’s move would now prevent the game’s iOS availability around the world. “Sadly, Fortnite on iOS will be offline worldwide until Apple unblocks it,” Fortnite said. The Guardian

2027 will mark the 20th anniversary of the iPhone, and Apple is planning to celebrate with an all-new ‌iPhone‌ design. With the 10th anniversary of the ‌iPhone‌, Apple unveiled the all-display ‌iPhone‌ X with no bezels at the top or the bottom for the camera or the Touch ID home button. It marked the debut of Face ID, and dictated the next decade of ‌iPhone‌ design.



For the “‌iPhone‌ XX,” Apple needs to do even better, and rumors suggest that the company has some big ideas that it’s aiming for. Mac Rumors

The UK needs more nuclear energy to power the data centres needed for artificial intelligence (AI), the boss of the world’s largest cloud computing company has said. Amazon Web Services (AWS), which is part of the retail giant Amazon, plans to spend £8bn on new data centres in the UK over the next four years. A data centre is a warehouse filled with computers that remotely power services such as AI, data processing, and streaming, but a single one can use the same amount of energy as a small town. BBC

Take-Two Interactive has tried to explain the delay of GTA 6, as it implies a Switch 2 port is out of the question. While the delay of GTA 6 to May 26 next year wasn’t exactly surprising, if you’re familiar with Rockstar’s history, it has still had a sizeable impact on the industry at large. According to reports, the announcement has sparked panic at rival publishers, as they try to avoid the game’s release date, but also worry about another potential delay beyond May 2026. Metro



Tesco has apologised after IT problems left some customers unable to alter online orders or access digital versions of their Clubcards. People took to social media to complain about a series of problems with the company’s website and mobile app on Friday afternoon. “We have fixed a software issue that temporarily impacted customers using our website and app this afternoon,” a Tesco spokesperson told the BBC. “We’re sorry for the inconvenience.” Customers on social media listed multiple problems with its services, including being unable to process changes to online orders. BBC

