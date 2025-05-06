M&S hackers tricked IT workers, Co-Op stops taking card payments after cyber attack

Share



Hackers who targeted Marks & Spencer and the Co-op tricked IT workers to gain access into their companies systems, according to a report. The “social engineering” attack on the Co-op allowed cybercriminals to reset an employee’s password before breaching the network, with a similar tactic used against M&S, sources revealed to BleepingComputer website. Hundreds of agency workers at Marks & Spencer were told not to come into work as the retailer dealt with the fallout of a cyberattack which saw the company lose £650m of value in a matter of days. Independent

Apple is entering the foldable phone market very late in the day, as while Samsung is expected to launch the seventh generation of its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip models this year, Apple’s first foldable probably won’t land until 2026. But when it does, it could come with some key advantages. According to Bloomberg’s resident Apple expert Mark Gurman (via GSMArena), the foldable iPhone will have two major advantages over other foldable phones, with the first of these being a “nearly invisible” crease in the foldable screen. Tech Radar

In just the last few months, I have reported on confirmed lists of stolen passwords being made available on the dark web and in criminal forums that have risen from 800 million to 1.7 billion and even as high as 2.1 billion, mainly thanks to the rise and rise of infostealer malware attacks. But a new report has just blown even those shockingly large statistics out of the water with an analysis of 19 billion such passwords that are available online right now to any hackers who want to seek them out. Forbes



The Co-op has stopped taking card payments in some of its shops as it battles the fallout from a devastating cyber attack. The retailer confirmed on Tuesday that some parts of its business have been limited to accepting cash only in response to the breach, which has wreaked havoc across the Co-op’s systems and left it facing empty shelves. Pictures of stores displaying handmade signs warning that customers will not be able to use their payment cards have already emerged on social media. Telegraph

Cash only at the Co-Op today. That’s three in Manchester I’ve seen with similar signs. One directly opposite the HQ. pic.twitter.com/IlwIRXL19s — Peter Ruddick (@ruddick) May 5, 2025

OpenAI, the parent of artificial intelligence service ChatGPT, has announced a new governance plan after a bitter power struggle over the business. Boss Sam Altman said OpenAI would remain under the control of its for-profit board, while becoming what is known in the US as a public benefit corporation. Mr Altman had put forward a similar plan in December – but without clarifying the control of the non-profit. The update follows widespread scrutiny of the startup, which began as a non-profit and faced criticism, including from co-founder Elon Musk. BBC

Donald Trump has denied posting an AI image of himself as Pope – and said Catholics who were offended “can’t take a joke”. A picture of the president wearing white and gold robes in the style of a pontiff was posted to his account on Truth Social and caused outcry among some Christians. “I had nothing to do with it, somebody made a picture of me dressed like the Pope and they put it out on the internet,” he said on Monday. Sky News

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...