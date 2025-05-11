M&S hackers hint at ‘Soviet’ sympathies, Kanye West’s Heil Hitler song removed from Spotify

Share



The hackers who launched a devastating attack on Marks and Spencer‘s computer systems have hinted at their political allegiance – amid a vow to protect ‘the former Soviet Union’ from the technology used. Cybercrime group DragonForce claimed responsibility for the ongoing meltdown that caused the retail giant to pause its click and collect service. The group also admitted to later carrying out an attack on Co-op, saying ‘personal data such as names and contact details’ had been taken from its membership scheme. Daily Mail

Well, there goes Skype. Bye-bye, you garbage piece of software. I’m surprised you managed to hang around for as long as you did, frankly. Okay, I’m being a bit mean here; the impact of Skype on the global tech ecosystem shouldn’t be downplayed…But I can’t pretend Skype was all sunshine and rainbows, even before the pandemic lockdowns and the rise of its chief competitor, Zoom. I remember sitting for ages waiting for a call to connect, frequent audio dropouts, and sometimes struggling to log in at all. Tech Radar



A new song by rapper Kanye West has been removed from streaming platforms for glorifying Adolf Hitler. The rapper, now known as Ye, has been accused of anti-Semitism for releasing a song on VE day last week called “Heil Hitler”, which includes lyrics that praise the Nazi dictator. Sites such as Spotify and Soundcloud have blocked the track, although it is still available on Elon Musk’s X, where it has received more than 8m listens. In the song’s chorus, Mr West says: “They don’t understand the things I say on Twitter, Heil Hitler”. Telegraph

If you think tech nerds are excessively obsessive about their hobbies, you don’t know watch nerds. The horology corners of the internet host deep, sprawling discussions that make even the longest John Siracusa explainer or episode of The Talk Show seem superficial. Recently, none other than the newly elected Pope caught the attention of this ever-watchful crowd. And it turns out, His Holiness is an Apple Watch guy. 9to5Mac



GTA VI fans are pleased to see that the long-awaited game is finally on the PlayStation Store. It almost feels surreal. The next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series has been about 10 years in the making. It almost feels like an age when Rockstar Games released the first trailer for GTA VI in December 2023. Recently, it was suddenly announced that GTA VI would be delayed from late 2025 and would instead launch on 26 May 2026. Then, before we could recover from social media going into a frenzy, Rockstar Games released the second trailer for GTA VI and it was pure bliss for fans of the series. Gaming Bible

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch8 series is likely to arrive in a squircle body shape, similar to that of the Galaxy Watch Ultra released last year. The Galaxy Watch8 will come in two sizes, while the Watch8 Classic, which is expected to bring back the rotating bezel, will only be available in one single size.This information comes from a deep dive inside the One UI 8 Watch firmware for the Galaxy Watch8 Classic. One of the animation files shows the images you can see below (to the left of the names are the internal codenames Samsung used for these devices).

Interestingly, there’s no reference to a Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, so the original may remain the top dog of the line for another year. As evidenced by the images above, the Watch8 series will have a squircle body but will retain a circular screen, just like the Galaxy Watch Ultra. GSM Arena

