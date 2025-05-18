M&S facing multi-million court action over cyber attack, concerns over iPhone 17 Air battery capacity

Share



M&S is facing a multi-million pound court action by Scottish customers whose personal data has been stolen in a catastrophic cyber attack. The high street giant was forced to admit last week hackers have obtained information which could include the telephone numbers, home addresses, dates of birth and online ordering histories of millions of people. And the Sunday Mail can reveal leading law Thompsons Solicitors will this week launch a class action suit against the company which could result in huge compensation payouts. Daily Record

Sir Elton John described the government as “absolute losers” and said he feels “incredibly betrayed” over plans to exempt technology firms from copyright laws. Speaking exclusively to Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, he said if ministers go ahead with plans to allow AI firms to use artists’ content without paying, they would be “committing theft, thievery on a high scale”. This week the government rejected proposals from the House of Lords to force AI companies to disclose what material they were using to develop their programmes. BBC

For decades, walking robots have been a feature of science fiction without ever becoming a reality. So when Elon Musk first revealed plans for Tesla’s humanoid “Optimus” robot three years ago, his vision was met with understandable scepticism. He didn’t exactly help his case when showcasing the project by appearing onstage alongside a human pretending to be a robot….Four years later, however, humanoid robots are no longer just a punchline. Social media is now awash with videos of advanced Chinese robots completing an array of tasks, whether that be tap-dancing or running half-marathons. Telegraph

The iPhone 17 Air is a new upcoming flagship smartphone from Apple that is meant to replace the Plus model. There have been concerns about battery capacity — especially given that rival Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has a small battery too — and it turns out that these concerns were valid. A source from inside the supply chain has revealed that the iPhone 17 Air will have a battery capacity of a laughably low 2,800 mAh. This is much less than the already tiny 3,900 mAh battery inside the Galaxy S25 Edge. Phone Arena

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company has blamed an “unauthorised modification” for a glitch in its Grok chatbot that resulted in the tool ranting about “white genocide” in South Africa. In a post on Musk’s X platform, xAI said new measures would be brought in to ensure its employees cannot modify the bot’s behaviour without extra oversight. The Grok bot repeatedly referred to a white genocide in South Africa – a discredited claim promoted by Donald Trump among other US populist figures – this week in responses to unrelated queries. The Guardian

Over 18 million households in the UK can now access the fastest full-fibre broadband, Openreach announced. Openreach builds and maintains the underground broadband cables to 99% of all UK homes. This infrastructure is used by more than 650 broadband brands, including Sky, BT, Vodafone, TalkTalk, EE, Plusnet, and more. It plans to connect 25 million homes and businesses to its cutting-edge full-fibre internet before the end of next year. GB News

