Microsoft Authenticator app to lose password management features

Microsoft is set to begin phasing out the password management functionality within its Authenticator app, a significant shift that will impact users who rely on the application for storing and autofilling credentials.

The change, which starts on June 1, 2025, will first disable the ability to save new passwords.

The phase-out will unfold in stages. By July 2025, the autofill function will cease to work and by August 2025, all previously saved passwords will no longer be accessible within the Authenticator app.

Additionally, credit card details and payment information will be removed from the app starting July 2025 and will not automatically transfer to other services. Users will need to manually re-enter this information if they switch to a different browser or password manager.

This move is part of Microsoft’s strategy to consolidate password management features within its Edge browser, mirroring a similar approach taken by Google with its Chrome browser. While some IT professionals reportedly agree that this simplifies credential management across devices, many also believe Microsoft is attempting to boost the adoption of its Edge browser, which currently holds a global market share of around 5.2% compared to Chrome’s 66.2%.

Says Karolis Arbaciauskas, head of business product at NordPass:

“Microsoft’s decision to phase out password management from Authenticator represents a significant shift in the company’s approach to digital security.”

He adds:

“It seems like Microsoft is simplifying credential management across different devices and bringing password management logic closer to the market-dominant model, which is already familiar to many users. In addition, the company has a chance to increase the popularity of its browser. In theory, it’s a win-win situation.”

Users who do not wish to switch to Edge are advised to export their passwords from the Authenticator app before the August deadline. This can be done by navigating to Authenticator > “Settings” > “Export passwords” > “Export” and then importing the saved file into their preferred password manager.

