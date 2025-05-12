London EV Show returns to ExCeL for 2025

Share



The London EV Show is set to return for its fifth annual edition, taking place from November 12-13, 2025, at ExCeL London. The London EV Show is set to return for its fifth annual edition, taking place from November 12-13, 2025, at ExCeL London.

The event is anticipated to be the largest and most comprehensive show to date, solidifying its position as the UK’s premier event for electric vehicle innovation and sustainable transport solutions.

Building on the success of the 2024 show, which featured key figures like Lilian Greenwood MP and Mete Coban, Deputy Mayor of London for Environment and Energy, the 2025 show will gather over 200 exhibitors, 10,000 attendees, and 120 industry-leading speakers.

The expanded exhibition floor will showcase next-generation electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, advanced battery technologies, and intelligent mobility systems. Attendees can expect live demonstrations, interactive showcases, and test drive experiences.

The conference program will include keynotes, panel discussions, and fireside chats on topics such as government policy and regulation, infrastructure development, empowering women in the EV industry, cybersecurity in EVs, consumer behavior and market trends, battery supply chain security, commercial fleet electrification, and the future of zero-emission mobility.

Additional highlights include a Buyer Programme to facilitate meetings between exhibitors and qualified buyers, the London EV Show Awards, and a start-up pitch platform.

Organizers are offering a limited-time Super Early Bird Discount for the fifth edition. The London EV Show aims to drive the UK’s transition to zero-emission transport and serves as a central hub for industry collaboration, technological advancement and sustainable innovation.

