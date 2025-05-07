Kia EV3 wins Best EV Crossover at Top Gear Electric Awards

Share





The Kia EV3 has been named ‘Best EV Crossover’ at the TopGear.com Electric Awards 2025.

This follows the EV3’s previous success in the 2024 TopGear.com Awards, where it was crowned ‘Crossover of the Year’. TopGear.com’s expert team of road-testers highlighted the Kia EV3 as one of the best EVs currently available in the UK.

Says Paul Philpott, President & CEO of Kia UK Limited:

“The EV3 has enjoyed an excellent start to 2025. It’s not only the UK’s best-selling EV to retail customers so far this year, but has also earned both UK and World Car of the Year awards. Being recognised as Top Gear’s Best EV Crossover is another fantastic achievement and further testament to how impressive the EV3 is.”

Ollie Kew, Senior Road Test Editor at TopGear.com, praised the Kia EV3, stating:

“I drove the EV3 across the Outback. Not your usual road test route, admittedly, but the Kia just trucked along. The aircon blew ice cool, no numb bum after a four-hour stint, it exudes a grown-up, big car feel. I like the mature composed ride, the minimal wind noise and the sense it has been engineered like Golfs used to be.

“The most impressive bit? Despite the distance, the temperature, the relentless schedule and the impromptu off-roading there were no error messages or glitches. I found myself bonding deeply with this sensible but complete little car.”

Since its launch late last year, the Kia EV3 has seen significant success in the UK market, becoming the best-selling EV in the UK retail market in Q1 and year-to-date. It has also been named ‘2025 UK Car of the Year’ and ‘2025 World Car of the Year’, following in the footsteps of its larger sibling, the EV9, which won both awards in 2024.

The Kia EV3 offers a range of up to 375 miles on a single charge, the longest range of any Kia electric model. Even the entry-level ‘Air’ version comes with a comprehensive list of standard features, including all-round LED lights, flush door handles, heated front seats and steering wheel, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, triple driver display screens, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and seven years’ free access to Kia Connect services.

