International Harry Potter Day: Expert guide to a glitch-free Netflix movie marathon

The 2nd of May marks International Harry Potter Day, which is dedicated to commemorating the wizarding world still adored by fans across the world.

Luckily, all eight Harry Potter movies are currently available to stream on Netflix, offering the perfect opportunity for fans to immerse themselves once more in the magic of Hogwarts.

For those hoping to binge the full box set as a way of celebrating, Geoff Pestell, CEO of broadband comparison site Fibre Compare, has provided expert advice on how to stream it smoothly and uninterrupted.

Understanding broadband speed for streaming:

Before settling down for a movie marathon this May, it’s worth checking whether your broadband package allows you to stream the film series effectively, particularly if you’re hoping to stream in HD or 4K.

Some broadband providers include popular streaming services as part of their deals. For example, Sky offers Netflix as part of its combined TV and broadband bundles, which can be a convenient and cost-effective option for households looking to streamline their subscriptions.

Netflix recommends 3 Mbps for SD, 5 Mbps for HD, and 15–25 Mbps for 4K. Although it can work at lower speeds, the quality may suffer, especially on larger screens. You’ll also need to pay a higher subscription fee to watch content in 4K Ultra HD.



Most fibre packages in the UK can handle Netflix streaming, but performance can vary depending on how many devices are connected at once. To avoid any mid-binge glitches, run a quick speed test beforehand.

You could also try rebooting your router, as they store network data in their memory, so a quick restart helps flush these out and keeps things running smoothly. Or, if your router has 2 Wi-Fi speed bands (2.4GHz and 5GHz), try switching to the stronger Wi-Fi signal.

It’s best to check your provider’s help guides for how to do this. Just keep in mind that 5GHz has a shorter range and works best when you’re closer to the router.

How to get the best streaming quality on your TV:

1. Ensure a strong and stable connection

A reliable internet connection is essential for smooth streaming. Netflix automatically adjusts video quality depending on your bandwidth to avoid buffering, but this can lead to lower resolution if your speed drops.

For the best experience, aim for broadband packages with speeds of at least 5 Mbps for HD or 15 to 25 Mbps for Ultra HD (4K). If you’re sharing the connection with others in the house, try pausing downloads or limiting other streaming activity while you’re watching.

2. Use a wired connection (Ethernet)

To enjoy Harry Potter in the best quality, consider connecting your smart TV or streaming device directly to your router using an Ethernet cable. A wired connection is typically faster and more stable than Wi-Fi and helps minimise buffering and streaming interruptions. 3. Switch to 5GHz Wi-Fi If a wired connection isn’t practical, switch to your router’s 5GHz Wi-Fi band instead of the standard 2.4GHz.

The higher frequency offers faster speeds and is less prone to interference from other devices, which makes it ideal for streaming HD or 4K video without interruptions.

4. Set Netflix playback settings for best quality

Netflix allows you to set your playback preferences under your account settings. Log in via a web browser, go to ‘playback settings’ under your profile, and select ‘high’ to prioritise video quality. Just keep in mind this will use more data, so it’s best for those with unlimited broadband.

How to fix low-quality or buffering when streaming Netflix

1. Restart your TV and router

If the stream is starting to look fuzzy or pixelated, reboot both your TV and router, as this will clear any temporary issues in the connection and will hopefully improve the streaming performance straight away.

Rebooting the TV can help resolve glitches in the app or clear any stuck data affecting playback. Simply switch it off at the wall or unplug it for about 30 seconds before turning it back on.

2. Clear the app cache

Apps can build up temporary files over time, which slows things down. In your TV’s settings, find the Netflix app and clear the cache. This frees up memory and can help the app run more smoothly.

3. Reinstall the Netflix app

If performance issues persist after clearing the cache, try uninstalling and reinstalling the Netflix app. This ensures you’re using the latest version and removes any corrupted files that might be affecting streaming quality.



