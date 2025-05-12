Inside hacking meltdown at M&S, iOS19 to let you sync Public WiFi across devices



Marks & Spencer’s bosses have not often enjoyed a rapturous reception when delivering their annual financial results over recent years. But current CEO Stuart Machin would have been hoping for, if not a round of applause, then certainly some decent headlines after the scores on the doors for the year ending 29 March are delivered to the City and the business media in less than a fortnight’s time. But within a month of the close of a financial year that M&S could hope to celebrate the high street stalwart was hit by an electronic equivalent of an Exocet missile that has left those hopes in tatters. The Standard

I recently found myself at a dinner in an upstairs room at a restaurant in San Francisco hosted by a venture capital firm. The after-dinner speaker was a tech veteran who, having sold his AI company for hundreds of millions of dollars, has now turned his hand to investing. He had a simple message for the assembled startup founders: the money you can make in AI isn’t limited to the paltry market sizes of previous technology waves. You can replace the world’s workers – which means you can capture their salaries. All of them. The Guardian



According to the latest edition of the Power On newsletter from Mark Gurman, Apple is readying a small, yet helpful new feature for iOS 19. This feature has to do with public Wi-Fi networks, such as one at a hotel or a gym, and it’ll save you a lot of time….According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this new feature will automatically sync new public Wi-Fi networks across your entire Apple ecosystem, saving you the hassle of needing to fill out the commonly-needed public Wi-Fi form on each of your devices. 9to5Mac

Virgin Media O2 and Daisy Group are to unveil a merger of their business communications and IT operations in a bid to create a £3bn telecoms powerhouse. Sky News has learnt that the two companies will announce later on Monday that they are to combine to form a company with annual revenues of about £1.4bn. Virgin Media O2 will own 70% of the new business, while Daisy Group will own 30%. Sky News



It was only a matter of time until Rockstar Games dropped a bombshell on us all with its second trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, especially after the news of a delay pushing the game’s release into 2026. Featuring the most in-depth look yet, with action-packed sequences, plus incredibly realistic character animations and physics, I can say without a doubt that GTA 6 is the one and only game I’ve seen that truly looks ‘next-gen’. I only think this because, so far in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S generation, there have been very few games that really seem like such a significant leap forward to me. Tech Radar

The UK’s biggest broadband suppliers have been named and shamed by regulator Ofcom. This latest report, covering the period between October to December last year, will make very grim reading for anyone thinking about signing-up for TalkTalk or NOW Broadband. TalkTalk was the most complained-about brand in the last set of figures published by Ofcom too. However, it has seen a reduction in the number of complaints, while NOW Broadband saw its complaints rise to meet TalkTalk. GB News