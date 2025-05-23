How biometric authentication is helping prevent cybercrime in 2025

Share

The digital space has always been rampant with cybercriminals. Many vary in their goals, from stealing sensitive information to dismantling organizational systems. The number of individuals impacted has jumped from 353.02 million in 2023 to 1.3 billion in 2024, and numerous businesses have suffered financial losses and reputational damage.

Unfortunately, cyberthreats like phishing and social engineering are only growing more sophisticated as time goes on. People’s lack of password management or reusing passwords too can also make data vulnerable to these occurrences.

Biometrics as the New Security Paradigm

Biometric technology is quickly evolving to adapt to digital security needs in multiple industries to protect personal information. Here’s how it’s helping users.

1. Stronger Authentication

This technology thrives on providing stronger authentication at a time when cybercriminals are logging into valid accounts more and more instead of just hacking into networks. Indeed, logging into valid accounts made up 30% of all incidents that threat intelligence sharing platform X-Force responded to, making it the most common entry point into victims’ environments in 2023.

Add a layer of security for those valid accounts with biometrics and you’re only allowing access to individuals who have those credentials in the system.

2. More Unique Passwords

Creating a new password is the bane of many individuals’ digital lives. Cyber attackers can also take advantage of bots to generate text with letters, numerals, and symbols so they can eventually crack and access accounts.

What makes biometric authentication unique is it uses traits which are unique to its users. Generating or replicating these features would be difficult, barring cybercriminals from access. The thorough verification can even deter them from even trying to go this route in the first place.

3. Quicker Enrollment Process

Another way biometric authentication assists users in preempting cybercrime is by simplifying the enrollment process for valid account holders. Inputting a variety of passwords can take time and resources away from other responsibilities, but biometric technology can scan and store these unique features and connect them with specific users.

Doing so strengthens the verification and account enrollment process. It also makes it simpler and convenient for account holders.

Current Forms of Biometric Authentication

Biometric authentication comes in a variety of forms, each with its own benefits toward stopping cybercrime. Below we look at each in turn:

1. Facial Recognition

Face recognition involves identifying individuals through their facial structure and features. These systems are paving the way for biometrics in mobile payments. The volume of remote mobile payments authenticated this way will increase by 383% over the next five years, reaching 39.5 billion globally by 2027.



2. Fingerprint Scanning

Fingerprint scans are a key biometric tool that identifies users through the fingerprint structure. It’s commonly used in smartphones and mobile devices, but they are also popular for gate access and credit card readers. It’s a more intricate part of one’s identity that would be highly difficult to generate and replicate.

3. Voice Recognition

Voice recognition is a newer biometric form that uses programs to interpret and identify one’s voice as verification. While most programs only analyze the audio, some can go as far as detecting speech patterns. This form of authentication can benefit banking transactions and other conversations with sensitive information on calls.

4. Iris Recognition

Iris recognition involves recording the unique patterns within the eye, from the colour ring to the pupil itself. This authentication method uses pattern recognition to view and check the minuscule differences in each person’s eye. It can be an innovative integration for health care facilities in terms of patient identification.

5. Hand Scanning

Hand scanning is an advanced biometric authentication method that recognizes users based on their palms. Similar to a fingerprint, it records the unique vein patterns on the surface as an indicator for that person. While helpful for restricting physical access, some also uset it to track attendance and movement within a building.

The Innovative Future of Biometric Technology

While biometric authentication systems have proven to be reliable in pre-empting cybercrime, there are concerns that criminals will catch up. For instance, Dark Web research outlines how to bypass selfie verification and other common biometric methods.

With the rise of AI, anyone can create a digital image or audio that can bypass facial or voice recognition technology. There are efforts to improve these recognition algorithms by requiring subtle movement and blinking. It’s also recommended to use a multi-factor authentication approach for an extra layer of security.

Concerns with physical tampering exist too. For instance, fingerprints leave a physical impression on the surface of a scanner. Cybercriminals could use lifting pads and other forensic-like tools to bypass this authentication method. Placing cameras and guards to watch these devices is key to preventing spoofing techniques.

Another future shift to look forward to in biometric technology is increased reliability. Aside from avoiding impostor acceptance incidents, it’s important to mitigate false rejection against legitimate users and improve the performance of these authentication systems.

Fight Cybercrime With Unique Authentication

Biometric authentication is a practical solution to the growing threats of cybercrime. It simplifies access control and can ward off notorious cybercrime attacks. Plus, with its further evolution, it can serve as a long-term defence for your digital security.



Author Bio: Oscar Collins is the editor-in-chief of Modded with bylines at Gizmodo, Global Trade Mag and similar publications. Follow him on X @TModded for frequent updates on his work.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts