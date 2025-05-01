Harrods becomes latest retail victim of cyber attack, report claims

Share



Luxury department store Harrods has become the latest retailer to be targeted by cyber attackers, according to a report on Luxury department store Harrods has become the latest retailer to be targeted by cyber attackers, according to a report on Sky News

The company has “restricted internet access” after an attempt to compromise its systems disrupted customer transactions.

The incident follows similar attacks on other major retailers, including Marks & Spencer and the Co-op Group.

While details of the Harrods cyberattack remain unclear, a customer reported being unable to pay for a purchase.

In a statement, a Harrods spokesperson said: “We recently experienced attempts to gain unauthorised access to some of our systems. Our seasoned IT security team immediately took proactive steps to keep systems safe, and as a result, we have restricted internet access at our sites today.”

Harrods assured customers that its physical stores and website remain open and operational.

The recent surge in cyber attacks on retailers highlights the increasing vulnerability of consumer-facing companies’ online operations.

Owned by a Qatari sovereign wealth fund, Harrods is collaborating with specialists to investigate and resolve the issue.

