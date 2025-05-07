Government backs trial to release GCSE results digitally

Share



Approximately 95,000 Year 11 pupils in Greater Manchester and the West Midlands will participate in a government-backed trial to release GCSE results digitally. Approximately 95,000 Year 11 pupils in Greater Manchester and the West Midlands will participate in a government-backed trial to release GCSE results digitally.

The Education Record app will replace traditional paper files, providing students with digital exam records for college, apprenticeship, or job applications.

The pilot program aims to modernize the results process, as currently, GCSE and A-level results are sent to schools for student collection. While students can request collection by a named individual, email, or postal delivery under special circumstances, the app seeks to streamline this process.

Mark Giles, principal at Hathershaw College, believes the app will reduce administrative burdens on schools and potentially support the transition from primary to secondary school for younger students.

However, some educators, like Jack Cronin, head of physics in South East secondary school, express concern about losing the traditional experience of collecting results.

Cronin told Sky News: “For ease of access, it makes sense, but it takes away a rite of passage. Collecting results in school is a big marker in your life. I know the news isn’t always good, but it gives you a chance to see friends and talk it over.” He also emphasizes the importance of in-person support and guidance for students following their results.

The government estimates that this digital transition could save £30 million annually, which could be reinvested to fund over 600 new teachers in further education.

Education Minister Stephen Morgan stated: “It is high time exam records were brought into the 21st century, and this pilot will allow schools and colleges to focus on what they do best: teaching the next generation rather than being bogged down in bureaucracy.”

