Google unveils new AI plans and Gemini features at I/O conference

Google has announced a series of updates to its AI packages, including a new premium AI Ultra plan and expanded capabilities for its Gemini AI solution.

Made at the company’s I/O conference, these announcements signal Google’s continued push into the advanced AI landscape.

The new AI Ultra plan, priced at $249.99 per month, will initially be available exclusively in the US, with an introductory offer of 50% off for the first three months.

This top-tier subscription provides access to Google’s most powerful AI models, higher usage limits, and early access to experimental AI products. It also includes a substantial 30TB of Google Cloud storage and a YouTube Premium subscription. The existing AI Premium plan has been rebranded as AI Pro, maintaining its $19.99 monthly price.

Among the new experimental AI products, Google is also introducing Veo3, an AI video generator that will be accessible to AI Ultra subscribers immediately. Google describes Veo3 as being “in a league of its own,” capable of generating not just video scenes, but also intricate audio details like city sounds, rustling leaves and even character dialogue from simple text prompts.

For image generation, Imagen 4, the latest iteration of Google’s AI image tool, is now available to all Gemini users within the app. Additionally, a new “Deep Research” feature allows users to incorporate their own sources, such as private PDFs and images, into their AI interactions.

Further enhancing the Gemini experience, Google announced that the AI will be integrated directly into Chrome on desktop, starting tomorrow. This feature will be available to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the US who use English as their Chrome language on Windows and macOS.

The initial version will enable users to clarify complex information or summarize content on any website. Future updates promise the ability for Gemini to operate across multiple tabs and even navigate websites autonomously.

