Experts warn about legal dangers of sharing dashcam footage

Sharing dashcam footage on social media could lead to substantial fines if GDPR regulations are breached, experts warn.

Vehicle security experts at immobiliser company Ghost Installations highlight the risks, explaining that while dashcams provide valuable evidence for legal and insurance purposes, sharing the footage online can violate data protection laws.

With an estimated 13 million British motorists owning dashcams, the police have received a significant influx of dashcam submissions—175,000 in three years. However, the ease with which footage can be shared on social media has created a legal minefield.

3 ways to share dashcam footage legally: Use video editing software to blur all faces and number plates Mute the entire video, unless necessary – if you do share with audio, make sure the content isn’t accusatory Don’t share footage of an ongoing criminal investigation as this could affect the case. Share with the police instead

Gareth Brooks, car security expert and Chief Executive at Ghost Installations, cautions that sharing footage containing identifiable images, such as faces and number plates, without proper blurring, breaches GDPR and the UK Data Protection Act 2018. This could result in complaints to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and potential fines.

Brooks also points out that drivers may inadvertently incriminate themselves by sharing footage that shows them committing traffic offences, such as speeding or running red lights. Police can use this footage as evidence.

Offenders could face fines up to £200 and six points on their licence, or in more severe cases, fines of up to £1,000 for offences like speeding and careless driving.

To legally share dashcam footage on social media, individuals must use video editing software to blur faces and number plates, mute audio (unless necessary and non-accusatory), and refrain from sharing footage of ongoing cases, which should be shared directly with the police.

Brooks advises that dashcams are valuable for vehicle security and insurance purposes, especially for those who drive frequently. He also recommends combining dashcams with other security measures like vehicle trackers and immobilizer to enhance vehicle protection.

