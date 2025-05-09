EVs cheaper to maintain than petrol and diesel, report shows

Share



Electric vehicles (EVs) are not only becoming more popular with increased sales but are also proving significantly cheaper to maintain than traditional petrol, diesel, and hybrid cars.

New data from The Car Expert, an automotive consumer advice platform in the UK, reveals that EV owners can expect to pay nearly 30% less for servicing over a five-year period.

The findings are based on an in-depth analysis of over 600 new and near-new cars currently available in the UK. The data, provided by Clear Vehicle Data, includes official manufacturer servicing schedules and covers various model configurations, from body styles and trim levels to gearbox and powertrain options.

Lower Maintenance Costs

The report highlights a key factor contributing to the lower running costs of EVs: the simplicity of their drivetrains. Unlike internal combustion engines, EVs have fewer moving parts, require no oil changes and have a reduced number of components that need regular servicing. This fundamental difference translates to substantial savings for EV owners over the long term.

According to Stuart Masson, Editorial Director at The Car Expert:

“Servicing is often an overlooked part of the total cost of ownership, but it’s an area where electric vehicles continue to deliver a clear and measurable advantage. While overall costs have risen slightly across the market, the long-term maintenance savings with EVs remain compelling.

“Here at The Car Expert, our mission is to give drivers clear, independent insights into every stage of car ownership – and that includes looking beyond the purchase price. Servicing costs may not be front of mind when choosing a car, but they play a major role in what you’ll spend over time, and it’s vital that drivers factor that into their decision-making.”

Detailed Cost Comparison

The analysis shows that EVs are cheaper to service in 95% of like-for-like model comparisons, often resulting in savings of hundreds of pounds annually for drivers.

Average Servicing Costs Petrol / Diesel / Hybrid Cars Electric Cars EV Saving Year 1 £308 (+4 per cent)* £256 (+10 per cent) 17 per cent Year 2 £753 (+3 per cent) £540 (+6 per cent) 28 per cent Year 3 £1,209 (+3 per cent) £839 (+3 per cent) 31 per cent Year 4 £1,477 (+26 per cent) £1,029 (+5 per cent) 30 per cent Year 5 £1,962 (+3 per cent) £1,318 (+3 per cent) 33 per cent Total after 5 years £5,709 (+4 per cent) £4,022 (+4 per cent) 29 per cent

* Percentages increase compared to 2024 prices

