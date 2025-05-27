EU investigates Pornhub over child safety concerns, Tesla European sales half in one month

Share



The EU is investigating Pornhub, Stripchat and two other pornography websites it believes may be falling foul of its online content laws. The European Commission said the sites, which also include XVideos and XNXX, did not appear to have measures in place to safeguard children and their rights. It said this included an apparent lack of “appropriate” age verification methods to stop children accessing adult material. “Online platforms must ensure that the rights and best interests of children are central to the design and functioning of their services,” it said. BBC

Tesla’s European sales tumbled by more than half last month as drivers continue to boycott the company over Elon Musk’s alliance with Donald Trump. The electric car maker sold 5,475 vehicles across Europe in April, down by 53pc from 11,540 at the same time last year, according to figures from industry body ACEA. Tesla’s decline comes despite broader growth for electric vehicles in Europe. New battery electric car sales grew by more than 26pc, taking total market share to 15.3pc, with hybrid models the most popular. Telegraph

Elon Musk’s so-called “brand destruction” is in full flight in Adelaide, where residents have voted overwhelmingly to reject plans for a Tesla factory. The city of Marion in South Australia is considering selling 2,664 sq metres of public land – which is contaminated and not publicly accessible – to Tesla which wants to build a battery factory on the plot. Of the nearly 1,000 submissions sent to the local council, 95% called for the proposal to be struck down, citing “anti-Tesla and anti-Elon Musk sentiment.” Guardian

Motorola’s Moto G family is soon going to add yet another member, the Moto G96. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, according to the source of today’s leak, which also brings us the renders you can see in this article. The phone will boast 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.



Moto G96 leaked renders

It will have a 6.67-inch pOLED curved screen with 144 Hz refresh rate, and a 5,500 mAh battery. On the rear there’s a 50 MP main camera using Sony’s Lytia LYT-700C sensor, and an 8 MP macro camera. For selfies you’ll get a 32 MP snapper on the front. The device will be offered in Cattleya Orchid, Dresden Blue, Greener Pastures, and Ashleigh Blue colorways. GSM Arena

The popular messaging app WhatsApp has teased a long-awaited iPad app, which would be offered alongside its existing iPhone and Mac apps.



The official WhatsApp account on X today reacted with an eyes emoji to a post saying that WhatsApp should release an iPad app. This could be a hint that Meta is gearing up to release WhatsApp for iPad, which has already been available for beta testing via TestFlight for nearly two years. File this news under “finally.” MacRumors

Have we reached peak AI bubble? After OpenAI paid more than $6.5bn (£4.8bn) in stock last week to acquire the services of Sir Jony Ive, the British industrial designer of the iPhone, it certainly seems frothy. The plan is to embed artificial intelligence (AI) into consumer objects that we didn’t know we wanted. There’s also another, more cynical theory, which proposes that it doesn’t really matter what products Ive creates. OpenAI’s primary mission isn’t AI, the argument goes, it’s capital accumulation – or, fund-raising for OpenAI. Telegraph

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts