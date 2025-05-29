Currys joins Smyths for limited Nintendo Switch 2 midnight launch

Share



Excitement is building for the release of the Nintendo Switch 2, with at least two major UK retailers now confirming plans for limited midnight launch events.

Currys has announced it will join Smyths in opening its doors at midnight for eager fans, though access will be highly restricted.

The highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 is officially set to launch in just one week. While traditional midnight launches have largely fallen out of fashion over the years, Smyths had previously revealed events planned across all its stores to allow customers to claim a Switch 2 first thing on the morning of June 5. Stock at these Smyths events is expected to be limited.

Currys, a prominent retailer for Switch 2 pre-orders, will hold its launch event exclusively at its Oxford Street store in London. This particular event is only for customers who have already pre-ordered the console with Currys, meaning walk-in purchases at midnight will not be available. This pre-order exclusivity explains the lack of details for the event on the Currys website.

The move provides an option for pre-order customers who are keen to get their hands on the console as soon as possible, rather than waiting for their delivery. There’s also speculation that other Currys stores might be following suit, with one Redditor on the Nintendo Switch 2 subreddit claiming a midnight launch is also planned for the Edinburgh store.

Despite the official launch being a week away, some individuals have already managed to obtain the Switch 2 early, with an unboxing video surfacing online yesterday.

