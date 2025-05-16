Coinbase says cyber attack will cost $400m, Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 reviewed

Share



One of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency firms, Coinbase, says a recent cyber attack will cost it up to $400m (£301m). The firm said it was contacted by hackers who claimed to have gained access to customer information, obtained by making payments to Coinbase contractors and employees. In blog post Coinbase said the criminals had gained access to “less than 1%” of its customer data, which they then used to impersonate the firm and trick people into handing over their crypto. The group then demanded $20m from Coinbase to keep it quiet – but it refused to pay the bribe and instead promised to pay back every person who got scammed. BBC

Tens of thousands of British businesses could have hackers waiting inside their systems – all because of a change in the business model of hacking. Luxury fashion brand Dior is the latest retailer to announce that some of its customer data has been stolen by attackers, and M&S is still suffering the effects of an attack that started in April. On Tuesday, the British retailer revealed customer data had been stolen, although “usable” payment details and passwords were not taken. Online shopping remains unavailable at M&S and recruitment has been paused while the company tries to get the effects of the attack under control. Sky News



I really dig the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 – this phone delights in ways other flat slabs simply can’t. Using it with the cover display like a tiny, competent smartphone? Love it. The sheer satisfaction of snapping the phone shut to end a call – or my doom-scrolling session? Chef’s kiss. The Razr Ultra makes every other phone feel like a boring rectangle. It’s not perfect, but it’s pretty great. What’s your excuse for not owning a Motorola Razr? Cameras? Durability? Raw gaming power? Whatever your hesitation, the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is here to gently overcome your doubts. This isn’t just the best Razr ever; it’s a genuinely remarkable mobile device. Tech Radar

An 11-year-old Australian girl added random people on Snapchat as part of an informal competition with her best friend to get a high score in the app. One of the people she added went on to sexually abuse her. Then 23-year-old Jai Clapp was added on Snapchat using the Quick Add feature by an 11-year-old girl given the pseudonym of “April”, as part of a competition she and her friend were having to reach a “Snap score” of 100,000 points in 2023. The Snap score is determined by how much a user is engaging on the app. The Guardian



After months of speculation, the Sony WH-1000XM6 are finally official, and the Japanese tech giant thinks you’ll like what its new flagship wireless headphones offer. At the recent European launch for the £400 / €450 / $449 / AU$699 headphones, Sony Europe’s Head of Personal Entertainment Product Group, Adrian Price-Hunt, said they were “the best noise-cancelling product in the market.” Strong words, given the market boasts some big competition from some big players – Bose and Bowers & Wilkins, to name but two.

In the end, it took Denmark just minutes to scrap a ban on nuclear power that had stood for 40 years. The totemic change – rammed through in a parliamentary vote – passed with only a few murmurs from the country’s MPs, two thirds of whom supported it. “It was so fast I thought I’d missed it,” says Mark Nelson, an energy consultant who was invited to watch the vote on Thursday. The historic nature of the vote should be in no doubt. Denmark’s ban has been in place since 1985. Telegraph

