Chinese ‘kill switches’ spark security concerns at US solar farms

Share



The discovery of hidden “kill switches” in American solar farms has ignited a wave of security concerns, prompting calls for investigations into potential risks to energy infrastructure. The discovery of hidden “kill switches” in American solar farms has ignited a wave of security concerns, prompting calls for investigations into potential risks to energy infrastructure.

These kill switches, identified as cellular radios, are embedded within power inverters manufactured by Chinese companies.

Power inverters are critical components in solar and wind energy systems. They act as the vital link between renewable energy sources and the wider electricity grid, converting the generated power into a usable form. The presence of these remotely controlled devices raises the possibility of potential vulnerabilities within the power grid.

The core concern revolves around the possibility that these kill switches could be exploited to disrupt or disable energy production. One source cited in the report suggests that compromising these inverters could grant a hostile actor, such as the Chinese government, the ability to trigger widespread blackouts. This capability is seen as a severe threat, potentially creating “a built-in way to physically destroy the grid.”

While China has dismissed these allegations, the discovery has triggered alarm bells within the US government. Lawmakers are now calling for immediate action to assess and mitigate the identified risks.

The implications of this finding extend beyond the United States. Chinese companies dominate the global market for power inverters, as well as other key components like batteries and solar panels. This widespread reliance on Chinese-manufactured equipment has raised concerns about potential vulnerabilities in energy infrastructure worldwide.

According to industry research, Chinese firms account for a significant portion of the global solar power inverter market. The ability to remotely control even a fraction of this capacity could have devastating consequences. As one industry expert noted, the increasing reliance on these inverters means that “Europe has effectively surrendered remote control of a vast portion of its electricity infrastructure.”

The potential for disruption is underscored by recent events, such as the blackouts in Spain and Portugal, which are believed to have been initiated by the loss of a relatively small amount of generation capacity.

In response to these revelations, utilities in the US are reportedly preparing for potential restrictions on the use of Chinese-made equipment in critical grid infrastructure. This move echoes similar measures taken against Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, reflecting a growing concern about national security and reliance on Chinese technology.

Via The Telegraph

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Posts