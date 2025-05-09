ChatGPT’s Web Traffic Surges, becomes Top 5 global website

Share



ChatGPT has rapidly ascended to become one of the top five most visited websites worldwide, experiencing a dramatic surge in traffic over recent months.

Within two months, the AI chatbot saw its web traffic increase from 3.9 billion visits in February to 5.1 billion in April 2025, marking a 51.28% growth.

Data analysis from RevealData shows that ChatGPT now attracts over 214 million unique visitors monthly. This growth has propelled OpenAI, ChatGPT’s developer company, to rank 5th globally in web traffic, placing it among internet giants like Google, YouTube, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

The AI chatbot’s initial release in November 2022 saw 18.3 million users visit the site that month.

OpenAI has continued to develop the technology, releasing ChatGPT 4.5 this year, with ChatGPT 5 expected to launch in the coming months. The company’s founding members include CEO Sam Altman, Elon Musk, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel.

RevealData Founder and CEO Wendell Jisa commented on the findings, stating: “ChatGPT has experienced exponential growth. Its uses are heavily varied, such as editorial assistance, data analysis, and image creation. It poses questions about how many people make AI a part of their lives.”

Jisa further added: “As AI becomes more powerful through new versions, it allows it to be used with less risk, and can add speed and accuracy to work, going from what was once niche, to something mainstream, and this can be seen with this huge explosion in web traffic.”

